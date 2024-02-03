WisdomTree Charts a Course for Growth in Q4 2023 Earnings Call

WisdomTree, a prominent financial services and investment management company, recently conducted its Q4 2023 earnings conference call and webcast. The top brass, including Head of Corporate Communications Jessica Zaloom, CFO Bryan Edmiston, President and COO Jarrett Lilien, and other executives, took the audience through the company's performance and the path ahead.

Recap of a Transformative Year

Bryan Edmiston, the company's CFO, presented a review of the transformative year 2023. The year saw $10.4 billion in inflows, a 13% organic flow growth rate, and diversification driving fee capture upwards. Despite the modest outflows in Q4, WisdomTree experienced organic revenue growth, resulting in record revenue and assets under management (AUM) levels.

Accretive Actions

The company's decision to buy out a gold royalty obligation and share repurchases were termed as accretive actions that expanded operating margins and drove earnings per share growth. The company anticipates further revenue growth, margin expansion, and EPS accretion in 2024, based on ending AUM levels, organic growth, and market conditions.

Expense Guidance and Future Strategy

Edmiston also provided expense guidance for 2024, laying out expectations for compensation, discretionary spending, and adjusted interest expense. Jarrett Lilien, President and COO, highlighted the company's industry-leading organic growth and margin expansion. He stressed the company's strong position in tokenized assets and blockchain-enabled finance.

WisdomTree's future growth strategy encompasses product lineup augmentation, deepening relationships with clients, and honing the focus on its models business. The company announced WisdomTree Portfolio Solutions, a branded models initiative, and offered insights into the addressable and accessible markets for financial advisors.

Jonathan Steinberg, the company's CEO, expressed optimism for WisdomTree's future, particularly with the contribution of tokenization and WisdomTree Prime to organic growth.