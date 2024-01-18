Wirral Council Earns Praise from Watchdog, Faces Challenges in Regeneration Plans

The UK Government’s Independent Assurance Panel has given Wirral Council a positive nod, marking a significant turnaround for the local government body that has been under the microscope following two prior critical reports. The progress, particularly in the realms of financial reporting and trust in senior officers, has prompted the panel to label Wirral Council as more akin to a ‘normal council’.

On the Path to Financial Stability

Under the leadership of Carolyn Downs, the Independent Assurance Panel has observed that Wirral Council is on track to balance its budget over the next three fiscal years. This financial stability could signal the end of the panel’s oversight role later in the year. Council leader Paul Stuart remains optimistic about meeting the financial balance requirement, even as the council grapples with less government funding than initially expected.

Regeneration Plans Meet Skepticism

Despite the commendable strides made by the council, the panel has raised concerns about the execution of its ambitious regeneration plans. The low capital expenditure allocated for these projects has come under scrutiny, emphasizing the need for careful monitoring of these initiatives. Conservative opposition leader Cllr Jeff Green, while acknowledging the council’s recent improvements, echoed these concerns, calling for caution in project planning and resource allocation.

Fighting Modern Slavery with Project Medusa

Beyond its financial rectitude, Wirral Council is also part of the region’s broader social initiatives. A noteworthy example is Project Medusa, a strategy launched by the region’s police and crime commissioner at the International Slavery Museum in Liverpool. The initiative seeks to tackle modern slavery and exploitation in Wirral and Merseyside. The Modern Slavery Network, overseen by the Police Commissioner’s Merseyside Strategic Policing and Partnerships Board, will be instrumental in driving this initiative forward. Deputy Police Commissioner Cllr Jeanie Bell stressed the importance of partnership and collaboration in improving services and supporting victims of modern slavery.