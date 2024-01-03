en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Wirex Boosts Security with ZeroFox’s Dark Web Monitoring Tool

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Wirex Boosts Security with ZeroFox’s Dark Web Monitoring Tool

In a significant stride towards fortifying online financial transactions, Wirex, a leading Web3 money platform, has announced the integration of ZeroFox’s cutting-edge Dark Web Monitoring tool into its system. The move is aimed at augmenting security measures against Dark Web activities and thwarting money mule threats.

Collaborative Innovation for Enhanced Cybersecurity

This novel collaboration marries human expertise with artificial intelligence, empowering Wirex to scan the Dark Web for threats such as leaked data and compromised credentials in real-time. ZeroFox, a premier cybersecurity firm based in the United States, offers comprehensive visibility and protection across various web strata. The integration of its advanced tool into Wirex’s system will enable swift detection and response to potential threats and suspicious account activities.

Wirex’s Pioneering Moves against Money Mule Threats

By bolstering its system, Wirex significantly reduces the risk of financial fraud, thereby fortifying the security of user transactions. Wirex’s CEO emphasized the importance of this development in enhancing the platform’s online security measures and combating money mule accounts. As a regulated financial institution, Wirex adheres strictly to Know-Your-Customer (KYC) regulations, underscoring its commitment to securing user accounts with a robust verification process.

Wirex’s Commitment to Security and Education

In addition to its technological advances, Wirex collaborates with law enforcement agencies to share intelligence and combat financial and cybercrimes. The company also lays significant emphasis on customer education, providing insightful content to inform and empower its users about security and responsible financial practices.

Ever since the introduction of the first crypto-enabled card in 2015, Wirex has been serving over 6 million customers across 130 countries. As a principal member of Visa and Mastercard, Wirex is fostering the mass adoption of a cashless society and supports the exchange of multiple currencies, thus integrating Web3 and DeFi trends into mainstream wealth management.

0
AI & ML Cybersecurity Finance
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

WISE Advocates Responsible AI Integration in Education

By BNN Correspondents

Mixed French Attitudes towards AI in Retail Revealed in Survey

By Mahnoor Jehangir

AI Chatbot ChatGPT Powers Herald's Afternoon Quiz

By BNN Correspondents

AI Enhances DDoS Detection; Hybrid Solutions Provide Robust Protection

By Safak Costu

SolarWinds Forecasts AI, ML, and Automation as Key IT Trends for 2024 ...
@AI & ML · 42 mins
SolarWinds Forecasts AI, ML, and Automation as Key IT Trends for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Exploring the Complex Intersection of AI and Intellectual Property Law

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Exploring the Complex Intersection of AI and Intellectual Property Law
TCS Prepares for Generative AI Revolution: A New Year Message from CEO K Krithivasan

By Dil Bar Irshad

TCS Prepares for Generative AI Revolution: A New Year Message from CEO K Krithivasan
Unprecedented Growth: The Global AI in Computer Vision Market Set to Reach USD 150.6 Billion by 2030

By Quadri Adejumo

Unprecedented Growth: The Global AI in Computer Vision Market Set to Reach USD 150.6 Billion by 2030
Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program

By Geeta Pillai

Amelio Health Revolutionizes Chronic Pain Management with Innovative Treatment Program
Latest Headlines
World News
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
25 seconds
Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
36 seconds
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights vs Merrimack Warriors - A Battle of Equals
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
51 seconds
Santa Clara Broncos vs Loyola Marymount Lions: A Pivotal West Coast Conference Showdown
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
56 seconds
Gate City's Comeback Victory over John Battle Highlighted by Jaydyn Carrico's Performance
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
57 seconds
Nigeria's Economic Hardship: Government's Intensified Efforts to Alleviate Struggles
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
1 min
Long Beach State Beach vs Cal Poly Mustangs: A Clash of Contrasting Styles in Big West Conference Play
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
1 min
The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
2 mins
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app