Wirex Boosts Security with ZeroFox’s Dark Web Monitoring Tool

In a significant stride towards fortifying online financial transactions, Wirex, a leading Web3 money platform, has announced the integration of ZeroFox’s cutting-edge Dark Web Monitoring tool into its system. The move is aimed at augmenting security measures against Dark Web activities and thwarting money mule threats.

Collaborative Innovation for Enhanced Cybersecurity

This novel collaboration marries human expertise with artificial intelligence, empowering Wirex to scan the Dark Web for threats such as leaked data and compromised credentials in real-time. ZeroFox, a premier cybersecurity firm based in the United States, offers comprehensive visibility and protection across various web strata. The integration of its advanced tool into Wirex’s system will enable swift detection and response to potential threats and suspicious account activities.

Wirex’s Pioneering Moves against Money Mule Threats

By bolstering its system, Wirex significantly reduces the risk of financial fraud, thereby fortifying the security of user transactions. Wirex’s CEO emphasized the importance of this development in enhancing the platform’s online security measures and combating money mule accounts. As a regulated financial institution, Wirex adheres strictly to Know-Your-Customer (KYC) regulations, underscoring its commitment to securing user accounts with a robust verification process.

Wirex’s Commitment to Security and Education

In addition to its technological advances, Wirex collaborates with law enforcement agencies to share intelligence and combat financial and cybercrimes. The company also lays significant emphasis on customer education, providing insightful content to inform and empower its users about security and responsible financial practices.

Ever since the introduction of the first crypto-enabled card in 2015, Wirex has been serving over 6 million customers across 130 countries. As a principal member of Visa and Mastercard, Wirex is fostering the mass adoption of a cashless society and supports the exchange of multiple currencies, thus integrating Web3 and DeFi trends into mainstream wealth management.