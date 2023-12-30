en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wipro Sues Ex-CFO Jatin Dalal, India’s GDP Outlook Brightens: Moneycontrol Daily Roundup

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:51 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:08 am EST
Wipro Sues Ex-CFO Jatin Dalal, India’s GDP Outlook Brightens: Moneycontrol Daily Roundup

Indian IT giant, Wipro, has lodged a lawsuit against its erstwhile CFO, Jatin Dalal, alleging a breach of a non-compete clause. The legal dispute, one of the highlights of today’s financial sector news, emerged after Dalal joined Wipro’s competitor, Cognizant, within 12 months of his departure.

Wipro’s Legal Battle

Wipro claims that Dalal’s move to Cognizant contravenes the non-compete agreement outlined in his work contract. The IT behemoth seeks damages amounting to ₹25.15 crore, including 18 percent interest per annum until the date of payment. Dalal’s last working day at Wipro was November 30, and he assumed the CFO role at Cognizant on December 1. This legal tussle follows a preceding case where Wipro filed a complaint against another former executive for a similar violation.

(Read Also: Leadership Reshuffle in India’s Key Security Forces: Anish Dayal Singh Appointed DG of CRPF)

India’s Fiscal Outlook

In other economic news, the Finance Ministry of India projects the GDP growth rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year to surpass the anticipated 6.5 percent. This optimistic forecast stems from robust performance data from July to September. Meanwhile, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is gearing up to introduce a UPI system for the secondary market, aimed at simplifying equity cash transactions, effective from January 1, 2024.

(Read Also: India’s Legislative Landscape in 2023: Progress Amid Controversy)

Automotive and Fintech Developments

In the automotive domain, Indian car manufacturers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are developing a spectrum of electric SUVs to lock horns with international brands like Tesla. Concurrently, the Digital Lending Summit highlighted the strides in financial inclusion and credit growth, showcasing the potential of tech-driven financial services in India. Additionally, Moneycontrol has released a 2023 guide to stock market lexicons, reflecting the evolving trends in the financial markets.

Read More

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating Stormy Waters: South African Businesses in 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Challenging Times Inspire Innovation: MalawiNews Introduces e-Paper Solutions

By Quadri Adejumo

Banks Could be Held Liable for Customer Scams: New Financial Arbiter Guidelines

By Saboor Bayat

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T ...
@Business · 15 mins
Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Concerns
Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors

By Rafia Tasleem

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors
Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs

By Hadeel Hashem

Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs
Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook
Latest Headlines
World News
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
4 mins
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
9 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
10 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
13 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
16 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
17 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
17 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
18 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
20 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
18 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app