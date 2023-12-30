Wipro Sues Ex-CFO Jatin Dalal, India’s GDP Outlook Brightens: Moneycontrol Daily Roundup

Indian IT giant, Wipro, has lodged a lawsuit against its erstwhile CFO, Jatin Dalal, alleging a breach of a non-compete clause. The legal dispute, one of the highlights of today’s financial sector news, emerged after Dalal joined Wipro’s competitor, Cognizant, within 12 months of his departure.

Wipro’s Legal Battle

Wipro claims that Dalal’s move to Cognizant contravenes the non-compete agreement outlined in his work contract. The IT behemoth seeks damages amounting to ₹25.15 crore, including 18 percent interest per annum until the date of payment. Dalal’s last working day at Wipro was November 30, and he assumed the CFO role at Cognizant on December 1. This legal tussle follows a preceding case where Wipro filed a complaint against another former executive for a similar violation.

India’s Fiscal Outlook

In other economic news, the Finance Ministry of India projects the GDP growth rate for the 2023-24 fiscal year to surpass the anticipated 6.5 percent. This optimistic forecast stems from robust performance data from July to September. Meanwhile, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is gearing up to introduce a UPI system for the secondary market, aimed at simplifying equity cash transactions, effective from January 1, 2024.

Automotive and Fintech Developments

In the automotive domain, Indian car manufacturers Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra are developing a spectrum of electric SUVs to lock horns with international brands like Tesla. Concurrently, the Digital Lending Summit highlighted the strides in financial inclusion and credit growth, showcasing the potential of tech-driven financial services in India. Additionally, Moneycontrol has released a 2023 guide to stock market lexicons, reflecting the evolving trends in the financial markets.

