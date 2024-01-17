Wintrust Financial Reports Record Annual Net Income for 2023, Expects Continued Growth

Wintrust Financial Corporation (Wintrust) has announced a record annual net income of $622.6 million or $9.58 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2023. This financial feat represents an increase of 19% in diluted earnings per share over the previous year, 2022. The corporation also experienced a record pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for 2023, which was set at $959.5 million, reflecting a 23% rise from the preceding year.

Fourth Quarter Performance

The fourth quarter of 2023 saw Wintrust reporting a net income of $123.5 million or $1.87 per diluted common share. The pre-tax pre-provision income for this period reached $208.2 million. This quarter's financial activities included a $34.4 million accrual related to an FDIC special assessment and a $9.7 million unfavorable valuation adjustment on mortgage-related assets.

CEO's Remarks on the Financial Results

President and CEO, Timothy S. Crane, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance for the year 2023, highlighting the strong loan and deposit growth and a steady net interest margin. Looking ahead, Crane maintains an optimistic outlook on the company's financial positioning. He expects continued growth in the company's financial performance in the upcoming quarters, with a net interest margin projected to remain within a narrow range around current levels for the first quarter of 2024, subject to changes in the interest rate.

Record Net Interest and Loan Growth

The fourth quarter of 2023 also marked a record in net interest income for Wintrust, accompanied by a two basis point increase in net interest margin. The corporation experienced significant loan growth, primarily driven by commercial real estate and property and casualty premium finance portfolios. Total loans saw an increase of $686 million. Additionally, deposits also experienced growth, rising by approximately $404 million.

Credit quality metrics remained robust with low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans. The company's allowance for credit losses is deemed appropriate. Total assets saw an increase of $704.7 million, and non-interest bearing deposits remained stable at 23% of total deposits.

Looking Ahead into 2024

As Wintrust moves into the year 2024, the company aims to maintain its momentum. The total loans at the end of 2023 stood $770 million higher than the average in the fourth quarter. The company intends to continue winning business and expanding its franchise, thereby reinforcing its position in the market.