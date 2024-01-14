en English
Business

Wintermute Records Remarkable Growth in 2023 Amidst Market Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Wintermute, a leading market maker and liquidity provider, recorded an impressive expansion across its business operations in 2023, despite facing a daunting market environment. The company reported a dramatic surge in its over-the-counter (OTC) trading volume, which rocketed by over 400% over the year, illustrating a migration of volumes from exchanges.

OTC Trading Volume Hits New Heights

In the second half of 2023, Wintermute’s OTC trading volume eclipsed $2 billion weekly, and the number of unique trades escalated sixfold to 29 million. This increase represented a 20% hike in the trading of distinct assets compared to the first half of the year. The OTC trading volumes for Layer 1 assets also followed this upward trend, witnessing a notable 350% upswing in the latter half of 2023.

Ethereum Dominates Layer 1 Market

The Ethereum Ecosystem led the charge in the Layer 1 market, securing a 68% share. Other Layer 1 platforms, including Solana, Avalanche, Cardano, and Polkadot, also experienced substantial volume increases. Meanwhile, Layer 2 platforms such as Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism demonstrated a robust 160% growth.

DeFi Records Sevenfold Increase in Nominal Volumes

In the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, Wintermute observed a sevenfold surge in nominal volumes. However, the market share shrank from 16% to 11%. Yield Farming assets dominated DeFi trading volumes, maintaining a steady 35% market share, followed by Oracles, Lending, and DEX tokens. Despite a hacking incident in the previous year involving allegations of insider involvement (which the platform vehemently denied), Wintermute has remained on a course of growth and resilience in the crypto market.

The significant leap in Wintermute’s OTC trading volumes in 2023 indicates a considerable growth in OTC trading for the crypto market maker. This 400% increase in 2023 reveals a rapid transformation in the digital financial landscape, sparking in-depth analysis to comprehend the forces driving this change. A spurious announcement of a Bitcoin ETF’s approval by the SEC caused a speculative frenzy, highlighting the enthusiasm and expectations surrounding this innovative way of investing in cryptocurrency.

Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

