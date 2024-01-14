Wintermute Defies Market Downturn with Stellar Growth in 2023

In a year characterized by a general market downturn, Wintermute, a prominent market maker and liquidity provider, charted an exceptional growth trajectory across all its business segments in 2023. The key driver of this growth was a substantial surge in over-the-counter (OTC) trading volumes, which ballooned by over 400% as traders increasingly shifted their attention from exchanges to OTC markets.

(Subheading 1) A Turnaround Tale

Following a sluggish start to 2023, Wintermute’s OTC trading activity experienced a sharp upturn in the second half of the year. The number of unique trades soared sixfold, accelerating to 29 million, and the weekly OTC volume touched the $2 billion mark. This remarkable surge represented a 20% increase in distinct asset trades, a stark contrast to the lackluster performance in the first half of the year.

(Subheading 2) Layer 1 Assets Lead the Charge

Despite witnessing a drop of around 50% in OTC trading volumes from the second half of 2022 to the first half of 2023, Layer 1 assets made a spirited comeback with a 350% increase in the latter half of the year. The Ethereum Ecosystem maintained its dominance in the Layer 1 market with a significant 68% share. Other Layer 1 platforms such as Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano also experienced increased trading volumes, although Polkadot was an exception with a slight decline.

(Subheading 3) Layer 2 and DeFi Segments: A Mixed Bag

While Layer 2 trading activity remained notably lower than Layer 1, certain platforms including Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism emerged as market leaders. These platforms showcased a robust 160% growth from the second half of 2022 to the corresponding period in 2023. In the realm of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), nominal volumes grew sevenfold from the second half of 2022 to the same period in 2023. However, DeFi’s market share contracted from 16% to 11%.

Yield Farming assets asserted their position as the most traded in the DeFi space, with Oracle assets, Lending, and DEX tokens also recording significant trading activity. Yield Farming assets maintained a strong 35% of DeFi volumes, while Oracle assets rebounded to account for 26% of the traded DeFi volumes. Despite a contraction in market share, DEX assets witnessed a notable increase in trading volumes, and Lending-related assets expanded their market share from 13% to 23% in the second half of 2023.