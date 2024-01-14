en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wintermute Defies Market Downturn with Stellar Growth in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:45 am EST
Wintermute Defies Market Downturn with Stellar Growth in 2023

In a year characterized by a general market downturn, Wintermute, a prominent market maker and liquidity provider, charted an exceptional growth trajectory across all its business segments in 2023. The key driver of this growth was a substantial surge in over-the-counter (OTC) trading volumes, which ballooned by over 400% as traders increasingly shifted their attention from exchanges to OTC markets.

(Subheading 1) A Turnaround Tale

Following a sluggish start to 2023, Wintermute’s OTC trading activity experienced a sharp upturn in the second half of the year. The number of unique trades soared sixfold, accelerating to 29 million, and the weekly OTC volume touched the $2 billion mark. This remarkable surge represented a 20% increase in distinct asset trades, a stark contrast to the lackluster performance in the first half of the year.

(Subheading 2) Layer 1 Assets Lead the Charge

Despite witnessing a drop of around 50% in OTC trading volumes from the second half of 2022 to the first half of 2023, Layer 1 assets made a spirited comeback with a 350% increase in the latter half of the year. The Ethereum Ecosystem maintained its dominance in the Layer 1 market with a significant 68% share. Other Layer 1 platforms such as Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano also experienced increased trading volumes, although Polkadot was an exception with a slight decline.

(Subheading 3) Layer 2 and DeFi Segments: A Mixed Bag

While Layer 2 trading activity remained notably lower than Layer 1, certain platforms including Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism emerged as market leaders. These platforms showcased a robust 160% growth from the second half of 2022 to the corresponding period in 2023. In the realm of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), nominal volumes grew sevenfold from the second half of 2022 to the same period in 2023. However, DeFi’s market share contracted from 16% to 11%.

Yield Farming assets asserted their position as the most traded in the DeFi space, with Oracle assets, Lending, and DEX tokens also recording significant trading activity. Yield Farming assets maintained a strong 35% of DeFi volumes, while Oracle assets rebounded to account for 26% of the traded DeFi volumes. Despite a contraction in market share, DEX assets witnessed a notable increase in trading volumes, and Lending-related assets expanded their market share from 13% to 23% in the second half of 2023.

0
Business Cryptocurrency Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
45 seconds ago
India's UPI System Undergoes Significant Overhaul in 2024: What's New?
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system in India has embarked on a comprehensive restructuring journey from the outset of 2024, reshaping the landscape of digital payments across the nation. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), together with Hitachi Payment Services, have rolled out a series of substantial
India's UPI System Undergoes Significant Overhaul in 2024: What's New?
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
5 mins ago
Equal=Grounds Coffee House Embarks on a New Chapter Under Monique Chatman
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
5 mins ago
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
Wintermute Records Remarkable Growth in 2023 Amidst Market Challenges
48 seconds ago
Wintermute Records Remarkable Growth in 2023 Amidst Market Challenges
Radware Forges New Alliance; Thoughtworks Unveils Fourth Looking Glass Report
3 mins ago
Radware Forges New Alliance; Thoughtworks Unveils Fourth Looking Glass Report
Panasonic Targets 50% Market Share in India's Wiring Devices Sector by 2030
4 mins ago
Panasonic Targets 50% Market Share in India's Wiring Devices Sector by 2030
Latest Headlines
World News
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
19 seconds
Leicester City's Struggle, Relegation, and Rebuilding Journey
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
24 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Indian Shooter Manav Disqualified Over Equipment Control Issue: Allegations of Unfair Play Arise
41 seconds
Indian Shooter Manav Disqualified Over Equipment Control Issue: Allegations of Unfair Play Arise
Investments in Jamaica Constabulary Force: A Strategic Approach Amid Controversy
50 seconds
Investments in Jamaica Constabulary Force: A Strategic Approach Amid Controversy
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
1 min
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election
2 mins
Munir Hussain Bhatti Elected as President of Lahore Bar Association in a Contested Election
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
4 mins
Aveley Shocks AFC Fylde: An Unexpected Victory in the FA Trophy
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
4 mins
Alcantara and Sun Fall Short in Bangkok Open 2 Challenger
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
5 mins
Milind Deora Switches Allegiance, Joins Shiv Sena in Maharashtra
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app