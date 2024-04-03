Wing Bank Lowers Cash-Out Fee to 800 Riels for Bakong Users Nationwide

Wing Bank (Cambodia) Plc takes a significant step towards enhancing financial accessibility by reducing the cash-out fee for Bakong KHQR customers to a mere 800 riels at various locations across Cambodia. This initiative, aimed at facilitating easier access to funds, especially during the Khmer New Year celebrations, marks a pivotal moment in the country's move towards a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Advertisment

Seamless Transactions Nationwide

"The customers traveling to provinces for Khmer New Year will not need to bring along much physical cash," Wing Bank CEO, Han Peng Kwang, highlighted the convenience this reduction in fee offers to Bakong members. By simply scanning a QR code at any of the 11,000 Wing locations, users can withdraw their money effortlessly, eliminating the hassle of searching for bank branches or ATMs. This network expansion is part of Wing Bank's commitment to providing comprehensive financial services, ensuring that every transaction is not just a process, but a seamless experience for its customers.

Empowering Users with Technology

Advertisment

Bakong, the national payment gateway introduced by the National Bank of Cambodia, leverages blockchain technology and open APIs to ensure interoperability among various financial institutions. With 70 members, of which 49 are actively operating, Bakong serves as a crucial platform for secure and efficient financial transactions. Wing Bank's initiative complements this system by offering an accessible cash-out option at a minimal fee, thereby promoting the use of digital transactions across the country.

Towards a Cashless Future

Traditionally, accessing cash often involved inconvenient trips to limited ATMs or bank branches, a challenge particularly pronounced in rural areas. Wing Bank's innovative approach not only addresses this challenge but also paves the way for a more inclusive financial ecosystem in Cambodia. Moreover, the bank's ongoing efforts to expand its network and introduce additional branches and ATMs/CDMs signify its dedication to financial inclusion, making digital financial services accessible to all Cambodians.

This strategic move by Wing Bank, by reducing the cash-out fee for Bakong users, not only facilitates easier access to funds but also aligns with the broader goal of advancing towards a cashless, digitally connected future. It embodies the bank's commitment to leveraging technology for enhancing financial inclusion, ensuring that every Cambodian, regardless of their location, can enjoy the benefits of modern financial services.