Wilmington City Council Inks $3.5M Contract with St. Francis Hospital for Ambulance Services

As the clock struck midnight in Wilmington, the City Council unanimously endorsed a budget amendment, marking a new chapter in the city's emergency medical services. A $3.5 million contract was inked with St. Francis Hospital, ensuring the continuity of vital ambulance services within the city through 2024. This decision spins the wheel forward from a one-year contract established last year after protracted negotiations, with the hospital having shouldered the financial burden of all patient transport costs since 2008.

Reshaping the Fiscal Landscape

The new agreement seeks to strike a balance in the financial load of the service, which had been borne by the hospital alone. A staggering $9.5 million deficit had been chalked up due to unreimbursed transport costs. The council's Finance Committee, steered by Councilman Chris Johnson, sees this as a stepping stone while they eye the possibility of setting up an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) within the Wilmington Fire Department. It's a potential rerun of history, as the city previously held a Basic Life Support unit through the fire department until 2011, a secondary player to privately contracted services.

Audit and Negotiations: A Dual Approach

The current blueprint includes a joint auditing of the billing process between the city and the hospital. Simultaneously, negotiations are being kindled with the state for potential funding. Establishing an EMS could tip the scales over $4 million, requiring the city to tread carefully to sustain the fiscal balance. The hospital, in the eye of this financial storm, conducts over 30,000 ambulance runs annually, many of them catering to low-income and underinsured residents.

This intricate web of financial transactions, audits, and negotiations holds at its core a fundamental humanitarian mission. It's about ensuring that residents, regardless of their income or insurance status, can be safely transported to a hospital without the looming specter of cost.