Wildcatter Autry Stephens Sells Endeavor Energy Resources to Diamondback Energy for $26 Billion

In a landmark deal that's set to redefine the Permian basin's energy landscape, wildcatter Autry Stephens has agreed to sell his brainchild, Endeavor Energy Resources, to Diamondback Energy for a whopping $26 billion. The transaction, expected to be announced shortly, could see Endeavor valued between $25 billion and $30 billion.

A Wildcatter's Dream

Autry Stephens, an 86-year-old wildcatter, built Endeavor Energy Resources from the ground up, drilling and fracking over 1,100 wells across 340,000 acres of west Texas oilfields. Despite numerous attempts by giant oil companies to acquire Endeavor, Stephens stood firm, refusing to sell.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the octogenarian has agreed to sell Endeavor to Diamondback Energy for $26 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Stephens will receive $8 billion in cash and 117.3 million new Diamondback shares worth $18 billion.

A Premier Permian Independent Operator

The combined company will be a premier Permian independent operator, with Diamondback's stockholders owning approximately 60.5% and Endeavor's equity holders owning approximately 39.5% of the new entity. The merger is expected to create industry-leading depth and quality in the company's inventory, resulting in a differentiated value proposition for stockholders.

Both companies share a similar culture and operating philosophy, making for a seamless integration of their teams. The new Diamondback will continue to be run by Chairman Travis Stice, and the deal represents the culmination of an incredible contrarian success story for Stephens.

Consolidation Amid Rising Oil Prices

The deal comes at a time when the North American oil industry is moving further down the path of consolidation amid rising oil prices. By consolidating prime acreage in the Permian Basin, the new Diamondback will be well-positioned to capitalize on the current market dynamics.

Endeavor's operations cover 350,000 net acres in the Permian basin, a region that has seen a surge in drilling activity in recent years due to its vast reserves of shale oil and gas.

