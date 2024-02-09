WildBrain Revises Fiscal 2024 Outlook Amid Slower Content Production Recovery

Entertainment powerhouse WildBrain, renowned for crafting exceptional experiences, unveiled its Fiscal 2024 Q2 Earnings Call. The company revised its fiscal 2024 outlook due to a slower than anticipated normalization in the content production market, forecasting a revenue drop of approximately 8-12% and an adjusted EBITDA decrease of around 5-10%.

A Delayed Recovery

The content production industry's sluggish recovery and labor disputes in Hollywood have primarily contributed to the downturn. Despite the challenges, WildBrain's studio business is witnessing a resurgence of green lights and engaging discussions with partners on pending projects.

During the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024, WildBrain reported a 10% decline in revenue to $126.3 million compared to the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a 21% reduction in Content Creation and Audience Engagement revenue.

However, a silver lining emerged as Global Licensing revenue increased by 6% to $60.9 million. This growth signifies WildBrain's robust capabilities and premium brands that continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Strong Fundamentals Amidst Headwinds

Excluding content and television, WildBrain is poised to deliver 15-20% EBITDA growth year over year in fiscal 2024. The company's confidence stems from its exceptional creative capabilities and premium brands that position it favorably for the future.

Looking ahead to fiscal years 2025 and 2026, WildBrain's content production outlook appears promising, with over 60% and 50% of its pipeline greenlit, respectively. The company also plans to address its 2024 convertible debentures and reduce its leverage, including through the potential sale of non-core assets.

Adapting to the Shifting Landscape

WildBrain's revised outlook for fiscal 2024 reflects the volatile nature of the entertainment industry. Despite the anticipated revenue and adjusted EBITDA decreases, the company remains committed to delivering engaging content and exceptional experiences to its global audience.

As WildBrain navigates the challenges and opportunities within the content production market, its strong creative capabilities and premium brands continue to serve as the bedrock of its success. With a focus on adaptability and innovation, the company is well-positioned to overcome the current obstacles and thrive in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

In an era where content consumption patterns are rapidly shifting, WildBrain's ability to create captivating experiences and build enduring connections with its audience will be paramount to its continued growth and success.

With a strong foundation in place and a clear vision for the future, WildBrain is poised to weather the current storm and emerge even stronger, ready to captivate audiences with its exceptional entertainment experiences.