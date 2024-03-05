Wigan Residents Brace for 5% Council Tax Hike Amid Government Funding Constraints

Residents of Wigan are set to experience a near five per cent increase in council tax, a move described by local leaders as being coerced by government funding models. This hike comes despite the town receiving a £25 million finance settlement from Westminster, aimed at bolstering its core spending power for the 2024/25 fiscal year to £271 million. However, according to Council Leader Coun David Molyneux, the mandated increase is essential to avoid a substantial financial shortfall.

Forced Hand in Financial Planning

With the looming budget meeting, Wigan faces a challenging financial scenario. Without this increase, the council would find itself grappling with a £10 million deficit. The rise in council tax, coupled with previously identified efficiencies, is expected to narrow this gap to £2.5 million. Despite the financial pressures, Wigan stands out by retaining all of its projected £126 million in business rates, a unique aspect of its funding structure that omits certain governmental grants, such as public health funding.

Compounded Challenges in Social Care

The council tax hike is further justified by the increasing demand for adult social care, a sector significantly impacted by the rising National Minimum Wage. This year alone, the wage increase is projected to cost the council an additional £10 million, effectively consuming the £9 million allocated for adult social care. Wigan's rapidly ageing population exacerbates these financial pressures, highlighting a critical area of concern for local governance and funding models.

Strategic Investments Amidst Financial Constraints

Despite these challenges, Wigan Council remains committed to addressing key issues such as housing, social care for both adults and children, and infrastructure development. The upcoming budget includes significant capital expenditure, with allocations for regeneration, housing, road maintenance, and facilities for children and young people. These strategic investments underscore the council's proactive and prudent financial management, even as it navigates the complexities of government-imposed funding mechanisms.

As Wigan braces for the impact of increased council tax, the decision reflects broader national challenges faced by local governments in balancing fiscal responsibilities with the imperative to provide essential services. This situation underscores the intricate dance between local autonomy and central government policies, with tangible effects on the lives of residents and the sustainability of critical public services.