What Salary is Needed to Secure a Home in Pembrokeshire? An Analysis

Securing a home in Pembrokeshire? You might want to take a good look at your payslip. A recent report has drawn attention to the estimated salary required to buy a house in various areas of Pembrokeshire, by comparing average house prices in the county with those in similarly priced regions across the UK.

Dissecting the Figures

On average, the cost of a home in Pembrokeshire over the last year was £250,465. This figure breaks down into £337,957 for detached houses, £207,877 for semi-detached homes, and £172,756 for terraced homes.

Analysis Using Go.Compare Tool

The analysis was performed using a tool provided by Go.Compare. The tool calculates estimates based on a 90% mortgage with a 6.5% interest rate spread over 25 years. It suggests that the salaries needed to purchase homes in Pembrokeshire range from £30,438 to £92,437.

Comparing Pembrokeshire with Other Regions

Using these calculations, Pembrokeshire was compared with places like Rochdale, Telford, Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke, Fishguard, Tenby, Narberth, and St Davids. The tool indicates that approximately a third of one's take-home pay should go towards housing costs. However, it doesn't factor in other potential financial commitments.

The data regarding house prices was sourced from HM Land Registry's UK House Price Index for April 2023. This comparative analysis offers an insightful view into the financial hurdle that prospective homeowners face in Pembrokeshire and similarly priced regions across the UK.