Wetherby High's £25m Rebuild Advances: School Land Repurposing Under Discussion

The much-anticipated £25m rebuild of Wetherby High School, initially scheduled for completion in September 2024, has gained momentum, thanks to collaborative talks with the UK's Department for Education (DfE). This development marks a significant shift from earlier plans that involved financing the project through the sale of school land for housing.

Government Steps In

Interventions by the DfE have introduced the possibility of incorporating the school into the Schools Rebuilding Programme. A spokesperson for Leeds City Council highlighted ongoing discussions concerning the future use of the current school estate. According to the council, while the school's Pupil Admission Numbers suggest that not all of the extensive 18.3-acre land is necessary for educational purposes, any decision to repurpose school land rests with Wetherby High School's Trust. Among the possibilities being considered is the relocation of a local leisure center, although plans remain unconfirmed.

Community Engagement and Support

Local Councillor Alan Lamb has been a vocal supporter of the rebuild and is actively engaged in communication with both the DfE and the local community. Lamb's commitment to transparency is evident in his promise to share bi-monthly updates from the DfE, including project timelines and initial design proposals. The school's current structure, predominantly a 1960s tower block, is set for a transformation into a modern 900-place secondary school, with proposals also suggesting a reduction of the school's land footprint to 10.5 acres.

Looking Ahead

The Wetherby High School project represents more than just a rebuild; it's a reimagining of educational spaces and community resources. As discussions continue, the outcomes will significantly impact not only the school's future but also the potential for enhancing local facilities. With the DfE's backing, the project's evolution from uncertainty to a structured plan reflects a collaborative effort to prioritize educational infrastructure and community welfare.