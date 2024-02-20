Westward Gold Inc. Secures Full Ownership of Toiyabe Project in Nevada Landmark Deal

In a pivotal move that underscores the growing ambitions of Westward Gold Inc., the company announced its acquisition of a 100% ownership interest in the Toiyabe Project, situated in the heart of Lander County, Nevada. This significant transaction, finalized through a share-based payment to Minquest Ltd., marks a new chapter in Westward's quest for mineral exploration and development along the renowned Cortez Trend.

The deal, which saw Minquest receiving a final payment valued at $318,493.68 through the issuance of 3.39 million common shares, not only strengthens Westward's foothold in the area but also introduces a new phase of strategic opportunities for the company.

A Bold Leap Forward

The acquisition of the Toiyabe Project is not just a testament to Westward Gold Inc.'s strategic planning and execution but also a reflection of the potential the company sees in Nevada's mineral-rich grounds. Spanning approximately 40 square kilometers, the Toiyabe Project represents a significant expansion of Westward's exploration territory along the Cortez Trend, an area synonymous with lucrative mining prospects. The inclusion of 248 unpatented mining claims, transferred from Minquest to Westward's Nevada subsidiaries, underscores the breadth of this transaction. These claims, encompassing the Toiyabe and East Saddle Project claims, position Westward Gold in a favorable spot within the competitive mining industry.

Strategic Implications and Future Prospects

Following this acquisition, Minquest Ltd. will retain a 3.5% stake in Westward Gold Inc., signifying a continued partnership between the two entities. More intriguingly, the deal includes a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Minquest Claims, offering Minquest a slice of the future profits. This royalty, however, carries the possibility of reduction by up to 1.5% through a cash payment of $2,000,000 per 1.0%, providing Westward with flexibility in managing its operational costs. Furthermore, the assignment of Buy Back Rights to EMX Royalty Corporation introduces an additional layer to the agreement, granting EMX a new 1.0% NSR royalty on the Toiyabe Claims in exchange for extinguishing 1.5% of their existing NSR royalty.

The Road Ahead

With the acquisition now complete, Westward Gold Inc. stands on the cusp of a new era of exploration and development. The company's strengthened position in Nevada opens up a realm of possibilities for future mining ventures and sets the stage for potential discoveries that could significantly impact the global mining landscape. As Westward Gold Inc. embarks on this exciting journey, the eyes of the mining world will undoubtedly be watching, eager to see how this strategic move unfolds and what treasures the Toiyabe Project might yield.