Westpac Launches EmPower Up Program to Bridge Gender Pay Gap in Tech

On International Women's Day, Westpac announced the launch of the EmPower Up program, a pioneering initiative designed to assist individuals re-entering the workforce after a career break, with a focus on tech roles. This program, targeting primarily women who have taken career breaks, usually for child-rearing purposes, is part of Westpac's strategic efforts to address its gender pay gap and enhance diversity within its technology workforce.

Revolutionizing Tech Recruitment

Westpac's EmPower Up program offers a comprehensive 24-week training curriculum that includes a broad-based induction, extensive training seminars, and role-specific training, with no prior technology experience required for applicants. By focusing on equipping participants with the necessary skills for high-demand tech roles such as project managers, data analysts, security consultants, and information specialists, Westpac aims to not only provide a pathway back into the workforce for career breakers but also to cultivate a more gender-diverse technological environment.

Addressing the Gender Pay Gap

Recent data from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency highlighted a median total remuneration gender pay gap of 28.5% at Westpac, slightly above the financial services industry average. Westpac's initiative reflects a broader recognition within the sector of the need to proactively address gender disparities, particularly in higher-paid, specialized roles such as those in technology and institutional banking. Miranda Ratajski, Westpac's Chief Information Officer for Group Business Units, emphasized the bank's commitment to gender strategies that target these key divisions and roles, aiming to balance the scales over time.

Building a Diverse Future

The EmPower Up program is part of a suite of initiatives by Westpac designed to promote diversity within its workforce. These include a tech cadetship program for Indigenous Australians and a sponsorship program aimed at accelerating women's leadership progression. Citing Deloitte research, Ms. Ratajski highlighted the link between inclusive cultures and better business outcomes, underscoring the strategic importance of diversity for both ethical and performance reasons. With women comprising 71% of employees in Westpac's lowest pay quartile but only 38% in the highest, programs like EmPower Up are critical steps towards rectifying this imbalance.

As Westpac forges ahead with its commitment to gender equality and diversity in the tech sector, the EmPower Up program represents a significant investment in the future of the workforce. By creating more opportunities for women and other underrepresented groups to enter and thrive in the world of technology, Westpac not only addresses its own gender pay gap but also sets an industry-wide example for how to cultivate a more equitable and inclusive professional environment.