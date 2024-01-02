en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Wells Fargo’s Emily Irwin Shares Financial Strategies for 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Wells Fargo’s Emily Irwin Shares Financial Strategies for 2024

As the world rings in the new year, countless individuals are setting their sights on improving their financial health. Among the voices offering guidance is Emily Irwin, Wells Fargo’s Senior Director of Advice, who has shared strategies for achieving financial success in 2024 on Yahoo Finance Live.

Understanding Cash Flow and Budgeting

Irwin’s central message revolves around the importance of understanding one’s cash flow. By knowing where every dollar comes from and where it goes, consumers can gain a clearer picture of their spending patterns. This awareness, she suggests, is the first step towards making more informed financial decisions.

In conjunction with this, Irwin emphasizes the need to create a budget. A budget acts as a financial roadmap, guiding individuals towards their financial goals while preventing them from veering off into the territory of unnecessary expenditure.

‘Dry January’ for Finances

Interestingly, Irwin draws a parallel between financial planning and the concept of ‘dry January’. Just as some individuals choose to abstain from alcohol during the first month of the year, Irwin suggests that consumers should apply a similar principle to their finances.

During this period, the focus should be on essentials such as bills, rent, and healthcare. Unnecessary expenses are to be cut out, allowing individuals to start the year on a sound financial footing.

Refining Financial Practices for Long-Term Success

Ultimately, Irwin’s guidance is not just about quick fixes or temporary measures. It’s about helping individuals refine their financial practices and develop habits that will lead to long-term success. By understanding cash flow, creating a budget, and cutting out unnecessary spending, individuals can set themselves on the path to a prosperous 2024.

0
Finance
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AGI Raises Alarm Over High Business Costs in Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

End of an Era: Sam's Hof Brau Closes, Property Up for Grabs

By Momen Zellmi

Foreclosure Sale Notice Issued for Property in Colorado Springs

By BNN Correspondents

El Paso County Prepares for Adoption of 2024 Original Budget

By BNN Correspondents

Frontage Laboratories Expands European Footprint with Accelera Acquisi ...
@Business · 2 mins
Frontage Laboratories Expands European Footprint with Accelera Acquisi ...
heart comment 0
Revitalizing Tradition: A Look into the Modernization of Kanasin Market

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Revitalizing Tradition: A Look into the Modernization of Kanasin Market
Chicago Bulls Guard Jevon Carter Acquires Luxury Condo in West Loop

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Chicago Bulls Guard Jevon Carter Acquires Luxury Condo in West Loop
Brown & Brown, Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 22, 2024

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Brown & Brown, Inc. to Disclose Q4 2023 Financial Results on January 22, 2024
AutoZone Completes Leadership Transition: Phil Daniele Assumes Role of President and CEO

By Geeta Pillai

AutoZone Completes Leadership Transition: Phil Daniele Assumes Role of President and CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
20 seconds
Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Wake-Up Call for Disaster Preparedness
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
1 min
Goa Gears Up for International Purple Fest, Prioritizing Inclusivity and Accessibility
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
1 min
Boston Celtics' Home Game Streak: A Nod to the Past, A Caution for the Future
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
1 min
Missouri Governor Issues Order Limiting Foreign Land Ownership Near Military Sites
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
1 min
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua: On the Verge of Setting an NFL Record
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
1 min
Press Secretary KJP Defends Biden's Immigration Stance Amidst Rising Criticism
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
2 mins
Alabama Legislature to Tackle Gambling and School Choice in 2024
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
2 mins
The Rising 'McLaughlin Effect' Sparks Hope for Minnesota Timberwolves
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
2 mins
Air Jordan 38 Low to Launch with Unisex Sizing, Echoing Air Jordan 38 GS Colorways
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
22 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app