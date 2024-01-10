Wellington Management Expands EMEA Presence with New Office in DIFC

Wellington Management has opened a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), marking the firm’s latest entry in the EMEA area. Wellington already has offices in London, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, and Zurich. This new office is housed in the Gate building.

Localized Support and Regulatory Licence

The establishment of the Dubai office, spearheaded by Waleed Al-Rezooqi, is part of Wellington’s strategy to provide localized support to clients and prospects in their home markets. This move comes as Wellington has been managing assets for Middle East clients for 29 years from its London office. The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has granted Wellington Management (DIFC) Limited, a Prudential Category 4 Regulatory Licence, paving the way for the firm’s operations in the region.

The Importance of Proximity and DIFC’s Welcoming Gesture

Stefan Haselwandter, Vice Chair and Head of Client Platform at Wellington, stressed the importance of being close to clients in an evolving and complex market. He noted that the DIFC office will serve Professional Clients and Market Counterparties, as defined by the DFSA Rulebook. Meanwhile, Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, extended a warm welcome to Wellington, emphasizing its position as a top 10 Global Asset Manager and its potential contribution to enhancing DIFC’s status as a leading financial hub.

Wellington’s Global Footprint and DIFC’s Financial Ecosystem

Wellington Management is a trusted advisor overseeing more than USD 1.1 trillion in assets under management. It serves a diverse range of clients globally, priding itself on its independence, multi-asset investment platform, and collaborative culture. On the other hand, DIFC stands as a major financial hub for the MEASA region, hosting a large ecosystem of financial professionals committed to fostering the future of finance through technology and innovation.