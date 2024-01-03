Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. Discloses Estimated NAV as of January 3, 2024

In a recent disclosure, Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd., a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey, unveiled its estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of January 3rd, 2024. The NAV per share is pegged at 166.54 Pence Per Share, bringing the total net assets of the company to an estimated £115.35 million.

Unaudited Estimated Valuations

The company’s NAV figure is an estimate, hinging on unaudited valuations. This caveat means that the final figures may deviate from these estimates. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has, therefore, cautioned that actual results may not align with these estimates. The company absolves itself of any responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of this preliminary information.

Calculation and Publication

The NAV is calculated based on the close of business data in South Korea for all assets and FX rates. Dividends accruing from underlying investments are factored in on the relevant ex dates. Since April 4th, 2022, these calculations have been published during London market trading hours on the same day as the South Korean business close.

Contact Point for Inquiries

For further inquiries, Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited serves as the contact point, with Andy Le Page as the representative.