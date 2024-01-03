en English
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. Discloses Estimated NAV as of January 3, 2024

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST
In a recent disclosure, Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd., a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated in Guernsey, unveiled its estimated Net Asset Value (NAV) per share as of January 3rd, 2024. The NAV per share is pegged at 166.54 Pence Per Share, bringing the total net assets of the company to an estimated £115.35 million.

Unaudited Estimated Valuations

The company’s NAV figure is an estimate, hinging on unaudited valuations. This caveat means that the final figures may deviate from these estimates. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has, therefore, cautioned that actual results may not align with these estimates. The company absolves itself of any responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of this preliminary information.

Calculation and Publication

The NAV is calculated based on the close of business data in South Korea for all assets and FX rates. Dividends accruing from underlying investments are factored in on the relevant ex dates. Since April 4th, 2022, these calculations have been published during London market trading hours on the same day as the South Korean business close.

Contact Point for Inquiries

For further inquiries, Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited serves as the contact point, with Andy Le Page as the representative.

Business Finance United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

