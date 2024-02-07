Wednesday's Stock Market: Winners and Losers

Yesterday's stock trading session saw significant shifts in the stock prices of several companies, with some recording notable gains while others experienced significant losses.

Notable Gainers

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) witnessed an extraordinary increase of 480.2% in its stock price, closing at $8.76, which brought the company's market value to $52.0 million. The company's stock surged after it announced plans to join the Communications Industry Association, which focuses on sharing information on an international level to progress the communications sector. This announcement led to heavy trading of HOLO stock, with more than 6 million shares changing hands, a massive increase compared to the company's daily average.

Other notable gainers included Security Matters (SMX), whose shares rose by 93.32% to $0.45, taking its market cap to $4.9 million; MariaDB (MRDB), which saw a 66.62% increase in its shares to $0.4, raising its market valuation to $27.1 million; Aviat Networks (AVNW), which experienced a 23.2% uptick in its shares to $37.06, pushing its market value to $461.6 million following the release of their Q2 earnings; SEALSQ (LAES), which saw its shares rise by 21.84% to $3.57, leading to a market value of $32.1 million; and Taoping (TAOP), whose shares grew by 18.18% to $1.22, bringing its market cap to $2.4 million.

Significant Decliners

On the other hand, several companies experienced declines in their stock prices. Presto Automation (PRST) shares dropped by 17.9% to $0.15, bringing its market cap down to $10.3 million. Phunware (PHUN) stock fell by 17.41% to $0.33, reducing its market value to $110.0 million. Ostin Technology Group (OST) shares decreased by 16.15% to $0.48, taking its market cap to $6.6 million. ePlus (PLUS) shares declined by 15.64% to $66.01, pulling its market value down to $1.7 billion, following the release of their Q3 earnings. Minim (MINM) shares dropped by 15.48% to $4.15, reducing the company's market cap to $11.9 million. Finally, Viasat (VSAT) stock fell by 15.33% to $19.29, bringing its market valuation down to $2.4 billion after the release of Q3 earnings.