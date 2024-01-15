Wedgewood Partners Highlights Q4 2023 Performance and Portfolio Updates with Spotlight on Meta Platforms

Wedgewood Partners, a distinguished investment management firm, recently revealed its Q4 2023 performance and portfolio updates. The firm’s Wedgewood Composite net return stood at 11.4%, slightly trailing behind the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 11.7% and considerably lagging the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 14.2% returns for the same period. Nevertheless, it eclipsed the Russell 1000 Value Index’s 9.5% return. For the full year, Wedgewood Composite realized an impressive 29.2% return, outpacing the S&P’s 26.3%, but falling behind the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 42.7%. The Russell 1000 Value Index trailed with a 11.5% return.

Investor Letter Highlights

The investor letter brought to light the fund’s top picks for 2023, with a spotlight on Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), a tech titan renowned for creating connectivity products. As of January 12, 2024, Meta’s stocks closed at $374.49 per share, registering an 11.81% one-month return and a staggering 173.39% increase over the last 52 weeks. With a market capitalization of $962.387 billion, Meta Platforms is the third most favored stock among hedge funds, held by 234 hedge fund portfolios at the close of the third quarter.

Meta Platforms’ Dominance

Meta Platforms and Saia have outperformed the market over the past five years. Saia, a less-than-truckload trucking company, has silently returned more than 600% to investors over the last five years, reaping the benefits of the bankruptcy of Yellow and recent acquisitions. Wingstop, a smaller fast-casual chain, has seen its stock rise significantly by 274% over the past five years, boasting 19 consecutive years of same-store sales growth with a promising growth trajectory ahead.

AI’s Rising Popularity

The market caps of Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla have more than doubled over the last year, driven by the growing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI). Smaller AI players such as Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, and Palo Alto Networks are also riding the wave of the AI surge. AMD is gearing up for an AI showdown with Nvidia with a new AI-focused chip, while Micron Technology’s high bandwidth memory product is poised for a considerable upcycle due to AI. Palo Alto Networks has enjoyed substantial revenue growth thanks to its AI-driven products. Investors are positive about the future of these AI-related stocks.