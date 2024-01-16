Wealthy Older Women Choosing Financial Independence Over Marriage

In an era where financial independence is a hallmark of success, a growing number of older women are choosing to steer clear of matrimony. This group, diverse in its composition, includes widows, divorcees, and career professionals who have amassed considerable retirement savings. The common thread? A disinclination to legally mingle their assets in marriage.

Advertisment

Wealthy Women Saying 'No' to Marriage

These financially independent women are not an anomaly. In fact, in the United States, there are about 22 million households boasting a net worth of $1 million or more, and a striking one-third of these households are led by women. Many of these women achieve this financial milestone by the age of 58, signifying their determination and commitment to financial autonomy.

Financial Independence as a Choice

Advertisment

The reasons behind this trend are complex and multi-faceted. For some, the issue of inheritance looms large. For others, it's about maintaining authority over their own homes and investments. Preserving retirement benefits is another critical factor influencing their decision-making process.

Living Apart Together: A New Norm

The concept of 'Living Apart Together' (LAT) has also gained traction among this demographic. LAT allows couples to enjoy a committed relationship while preserving their financial independence. The appeal? Avoiding the legal snarls that often accompany marriage.

Financial advisors are increasingly finding themselves providing counsel to older women deliberating the financial implications of marriage. Key discussions often revolve around potential impacts on Social Security benefits, alimony, pension benefits, and health insurance coverage.

Despite the growing trend, some women still choose to tie the knot for religious, moral, or ethical reasons. However, the numbers are telling: a strong preference is emerging for financial freedom and the avoidance of the legal entanglements associated with matrimony.