Wealth of Top 1% Hits Record $44.6 Trillion Amid Stock Rally, Widening Wealth Gap

The total net worth of the wealthiest 1% surged to a staggering $44.6 trillion by the end of the fourth quarter, fueled largely by an end-of-year stock market rally, new Federal Reserve data reveals. This marked a $2 trillion increase from the previous quarter, with the lion's share of gains stemming from corporate equities and mutual fund shares, which jumped to $19.7 trillion from $17.65 trillion. Despite a slight uptick in real estate values, declines in the value of privately held businesses offset gains outside of the stock market.

Unprecedented Wealth Boom

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the wealth of the top 1% has ballooned by nearly $15 trillion or 49%, showcasing an unprecedented wealth boom. Middle-class Americans have also experienced wealth growth, with the middle 50% to 90% seeing their wealth increase by 50%. This wealth surge is attributed to the rising stock market, which, according to Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, boosts consumer confidence and spending, thereby fueling broader economic growth. However, Zandi also highlights the economy's vulnerability should the stock market falter, given the current overvaluation of stocks.

Top-Heavy Stock Ownership

The Federal Reserve report underscores the top-heavy nature of stock ownership in the U.S., with the top 10% of Americans owning 87% of individually held stocks and mutual funds, and the top 1% owning half. This disproportionate ownership means that stock market rises disproportionately benefit the wealthy, primarily boosting the high end of consumer and spending markets. Economists note that the wealth of middle-class and lower-income Americans depends more on wages and home values than on stocks. Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, points out that stocks now represent a larger share of the assets of the top 1%, increasing to 37.8% at the end of 2023 from 36.5%.

Implications for Consumer Economy

Despite the increase in stock wealth for the top 1%, its impact on the consumer economy may be limited due to the wealthy's lower marginal propensity to consume. Consumer confidence among those earning over $125,000 a year has been declining since 2017, suggesting that higher stock prices may not significantly boost spending among the higher income brackets. As the S&P 500 continues to rise, the long-term effects on economic equality and consumer spending patterns remain to be seen, raising questions about the sustainability of current wealth distribution trends.