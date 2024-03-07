Washington Legislature Nears Passage of Key Financial Literacy and Retirement Savings Bills

With just days remaining in the Legislature's session, state lawmakers are on the cusp of adopting two pieces of legislation that could significantly improve the financial health of nearly all Washington residents, ensuring financial education for students and encouraging savings to help support residents in their retirement. Two bills addressing those goals have now passed House and Senate, but now await final concurrence between the two chambers to negotiate proposed amendments, before being sent to the governor's desk.

Empowering Future Generations Through Financial Literacy

The first, House Bill 1915, would require the state's school districts to provide at least a half-credit of financial literacy education and could require completion of that as a requirement for graduation. The financial education bill would require school districts to develop curriculum by the 2027-28 school year with the assistance of an already established public-private partnership on financial education. The state, in earlier budgets, has provided $9 million to assist districts in preparing the curriculum. State Treasurer Mike Pelliccotti emphasized the importance of this initiative, linking generational poverty to a lack of financial knowledge and stressing the need for students to have the tools to economically thrive throughout their careers.

Enhancing Retirement Security with Washington Saves

The second, Senate Bill 6069, a program called Washington Saves, would require employers who don't already offer enrollment in individual retirement accounts or pensions to allow workers to be automatically enrolled in privately managed IRAs, leaving workers the ability to opt out of the program. This program aims to address the current inequity in retirement investments among young adults and communities of color in the state. A state governing board would select and work with an investment firm to grow the program's pool of investments, with the potential to save the state approximately $3.9 billion in social assistance by 2040.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Financial Well-Being in Washington

Pelliccotti plans to introduce a proposal next year for a "baby bonds" program, the Washington Future Fund, to set aside $4,000 for each child born eligible for Apple Health. This cradle-to-retirement approach aims to address persistent and cyclical poverty in the state and place more families on a path toward financial stability. As these initiatives gain momentum, they represent a significant step forward in empowering Washington residents with the knowledge and tools necessary for financial success and stability.