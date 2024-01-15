en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Warrior Met Coal’s Financial Performance: A Study in ROCE

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:51 am EST
Warrior Met Coal’s Financial Performance: A Study in ROCE

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC), a prominent player in the production and export of metallurgical coal, has been under the financial microscope, with a key focus on the Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) – a metric that evaluates the efficiency and profitability of a company’s capital investments. Currently, Warrior Met Coal touts an impressive ROCE of 26%, significantly outpacing the industry average of 9.7%. However, this figure has experienced a decline from 44% recorded five years ago, indicating a diminishing efficiency in the company’s capital utilization.

Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Despite the high ROCE, Warrior Met Coal has witnessed an increase in capital employed without a corresponding surge in sales. This trend suggests that recent investments, though yet to yield higher revenues, might be long-term in nature. Over the past five years, Warrior Met Coal has rewarded its shareholders with a return of 214%, reflecting a largely positive market sentiment.

Caution in Capital Deployment

However, the diminishing returns signal a note of caution. Investors are advised to consider the potential risks, including three notable warning signs identified for the company; one of which is particularly concerning. This scenario calls for a thorough evaluation of the company’s future prospects by investors.

Investor Insights

For those seeking similar investment opportunities, a list of stocks with strong balance sheets and high returns on equity is available. Given its consensus rating of Moderate Buy, the average rating score for Warrior Met Coal stands at 2.50, based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. As per the analysts’ consensus price target of 53.75, the company has a forecasted downside of 15.4% from its current price of 63.53.

The company carries a dividend yield of 0.44%, with a dividend payout ratio of 3.23. Interestingly, over the past three months, Warrior Met Coal insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. The company anticipates a decline in earnings by 7.55% in the coming year, and carries a P/E ratio of 7.34, alongside a P/B Ratio of 2.27.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Warrior Met Coal publicised its quarterly earnings results, reporting an EPS of 1.85 for the quarter, falling short of the consensus estimate of 1.88 by 0.03. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of 0.07 per share. The financial dynamics at Warrior Met Coal, therefore, present narratives of power, ambition, and potential shifts in investor sentiment.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
38 seconds ago
Lidl to Close Walsall Warehouse, Affecting 100 Employees, Amid Regional Retail Expansion
Discount supermarket chain, Lidl, has unveiled plans to shutter its warehouse located at Talbot Close, Bloxwich, Walsall. The facility, which has been operational since 2008, is slated for closure as it no longer fulfills the company’s operational needs. The warehouse, comprising multiple buildings of varying ages, is not purpose-built for Lidl and is now considered
Lidl to Close Walsall Warehouse, Affecting 100 Employees, Amid Regional Retail Expansion
Nokia Transfers Shares to Incentive Plan Participants, Reinforcing its Role as a B2B Tech Leader
3 mins ago
Nokia Transfers Shares to Incentive Plan Participants, Reinforcing its Role as a B2B Tech Leader
Global Halloumi Market Poised to Reach USD 1123.92 Million by 2030
3 mins ago
Global Halloumi Market Poised to Reach USD 1123.92 Million by 2030
Lufax Holding Ltd ADR Sees Stock Plunge Amidst Struggles and Uncertain Future
52 seconds ago
Lufax Holding Ltd ADR Sees Stock Plunge Amidst Struggles and Uncertain Future
Digital Turbine Inc's Stock Faces Volatility Amid Revised Downward Growth Projections
3 mins ago
Digital Turbine Inc's Stock Faces Volatility Amid Revised Downward Growth Projections
Las Olas Capital Advisors Welcomes New Vice President of Financial Planning
3 mins ago
Las Olas Capital Advisors Welcomes New Vice President of Financial Planning
Latest Headlines
World News
FEMM Committee Sets Agenda for Gender Equality and Women's Rights
1 min
FEMM Committee Sets Agenda for Gender Equality and Women's Rights
Labour Party Shifts Stance on Palestine Recognition under Keir Starmer
2 mins
Labour Party Shifts Stance on Palestine Recognition under Keir Starmer
Bioabsorbable Stents Market Set for Growth, Fueled by Advanced Material Science and Medical Engineering
2 mins
Bioabsorbable Stents Market Set for Growth, Fueled by Advanced Material Science and Medical Engineering
Tuberculosis in Kenya: A Public Health Concern with New Dimensions
3 mins
Tuberculosis in Kenya: A Public Health Concern with New Dimensions
Thurles United: The Fight for a Bypass Highlighted at Public Meeting
3 mins
Thurles United: The Fight for a Bypass Highlighted at Public Meeting
Dewars Centre Closure Threatens Scotland's Curling Legacy
3 mins
Dewars Centre Closure Threatens Scotland's Curling Legacy
Big East Conference Embraces Esports: A New Era in Collegiate Athletics
3 mins
Big East Conference Embraces Esports: A New Era in Collegiate Athletics
University of Newcastle and HMRI Researchers Secure $3.6m for Critical Health Studies
3 mins
University of Newcastle and HMRI Researchers Secure $3.6m for Critical Health Studies
10th Assembly Committed to State Policing to Tackle Insecurity - Olajide
3 mins
10th Assembly Committed to State Policing to Tackle Insecurity - Olajide
Samantha Spiro Channels Hope and Resilience in Two Powerful Performances
18 mins
Samantha Spiro Channels Hope and Resilience in Two Powerful Performances
IFS Partners with MIT CISR to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation
44 mins
IFS Partners with MIT CISR to Drive Innovation and Digital Transformation
SA Recycling Opens Second Savannah Location, Donates to Local Non-Profit
48 mins
SA Recycling Opens Second Savannah Location, Donates to Local Non-Profit
Qatar Enhances Global Relations at World Economic Forum Davos 2024
49 mins
Qatar Enhances Global Relations at World Economic Forum Davos 2024
Investigation of Bronson Battersby's Death Referred to Independent Watchdog
49 mins
Investigation of Bronson Battersby's Death Referred to Independent Watchdog
Mitski Expands 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tour' with Additional Summer U.S. Dates
53 mins
Mitski Expands 'The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We Tour' with Additional Summer U.S. Dates
Guinness World Records Suspends 'Oldest Dog' Title Amid Age Verification Investigation
58 mins
Guinness World Records Suspends 'Oldest Dog' Title Amid Age Verification Investigation
John Kerry to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign, Leaving Climate Policy in Limbo
1 hour
John Kerry to Join Biden's Re-election Campaign, Leaving Climate Policy in Limbo
Arch Resources' Leer Mine Achieves Global Benchmark in Sustainable Mining
2 hours
Arch Resources' Leer Mine Achieves Global Benchmark in Sustainable Mining

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app