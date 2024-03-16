Warren Buffett Boosts Successor Greg Abel's Salary to $20M Amid Record Berkshire Profits

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., under the leadership of Warren Buffett, has made headlines by increasing the compensation of Greg Abel, Buffett's heir apparent, to $20 million in the past year. This move coincides with the conglomerate achieving a historic high in operating profit. Additionally, Berkshire Hathaway has advised shareholders to vote against six proposals concerning environmental and diversity disclosures, safety monitoring, and the company's reliance on China.

Advertisment

Record Profits and Executive Compensation

In a notable show of confidence, Greg Abel, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and widely recognized as Warren Buffett's successor, saw his salary rise from $19 million to $20 million in recognition of the conglomerate's exceptional financial performance. This adjustment in compensation reflects not just the company's current success but also signifies the board's trust in Abel's ability to steer Berkshire Hathaway in the future. Warren Buffett, known for his modest compensation approach, took home $413,595, underscoring a pay structure that starkly contrasts with the industry's norms where CEO compensations often soar into the millions.

Shareholder Proposals Rejected

Advertisment

Alongside financial revelations, Berkshire Hathaway's management has taken a firm stance against six shareholder proposals. These proposals call for greater transparency and action on environmental issues, diversity and inclusion, safety measures at its BNSF railroad unit, and a deeper analysis of the company's dependence on the Chinese market. The rejection of these proposals indicates Berkshire's preference for maintaining strategic discretion and operational privacy, despite growing external pressures for corporate transparency in these areas.

Looking Ahead: Berkshire's Strategic Direction

As Berkshire Hathaway navigates through challenges and opportunities, the increase in Greg Abel's compensation is more than just a reflection of past achievements; it's a forward-looking investment in leadership continuity. The rejection of shareholder proposals, while controversial, highlights the company's commitment to its long-established operational philosophies. As investors and market watchers look to the future, the decisions made today by Berkshire Hathaway will undoubtedly influence its trajectory in the years to come, especially as it transitions to new leadership under Abel.

Berkshire Hathaway's recent actions, from executive compensation adjustments to its stance on shareholder proposals, reflect a conglomerate at a pivotal moment. With record profits under its belt and strategic decisions that signal confidence in its future direction, Berkshire Hathaway continues to carve its path under the stewardship of Warren Buffett and, soon, Greg Abel.