Waning Pandemic-era Revenue Boosts Signal Declining Tax Cuts Across U.S. States

In the last three years, almost all U.S. states have cut at least one major tax, leveraging budget surpluses. These have included permanent tax cuts, one-time rebates, and temporary suspensions. However, with the waning of pandemic-era revenue boosts from federal spending and inflation, the likelihood of continued tax reductions in the states’ 2024 legislative sessions is dwindling. Several states, including California, Arizona, Maryland, and Minnesota, are bracing for potential budget deficits. This year, state-level tax reductions are estimated to result in $13.3 billion less in general revenue.

Income Tax Breaks in the Wake of Inflation

Twelve states, predominantly Republican-led, are slated to reduce income taxes for residents in 2024. These states include Arkansas, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina. These tax reductions, taking various forms such as lowered individual income tax rates and elimination of certain taxes, are expected to augment Americans’ disposable income amidst rising inflation.

Property Tax Relief Measures in Sight

While some states have enacted income tax breaks, others are mulling over, or have already implemented, property tax relief measures. Governor Jim Pillen of Nebraska has proposed a 2 cent increase in state sales taxes to decrease local property taxes. This proposal aims to reduce property taxes from $5 billion to $3 billion annually. On the other hand, states like Ohio are attracting more development through state tax credits, with a matching state credit for affordable housing and historic preservation.

Fiscal Prudence in the Offing Despite Record High Savings

Despite the changing fiscal landscape, states ended the 2023 fiscal year with total savings and cash balances at an unprecedented high of $407 billion, providing a financial cushion against declining tax revenues. However, states are expected to adopt more conservative fiscal approaches moving forward. The largest wave of individual income tax rate reductions in over a century has been witnessed since 2021, with about four-fifths of the states having passed some form of income tax break. While fewer states may pursue income tax cuts this year, more may be looking to provide property tax relief, with lawmakers under pressure to address dramatically higher property tax bills and assessments.