Walmart Hits Milestone with Over $100 Billion in eCommerce Sales, Boasting Strong Q4 FY24 Performance

In a landmark achievement that underscores the evolving landscape of global retail, Walmart has announced its eCommerce sales have surged past the $100 billion mark for the year, supported by an impressive fourth-quarter performance in the 2024 financial year. This milestone is not just a number but a testament to Walmart's strategic pivots and investments in enhancing customer experience and broadening its digital footprint to secure market share gains against a backdrop of competitive and economic challenges.

Advertisment

Redefining Retail with Strategic Investments and Remodels

Walmart's journey to this significant achievement involved a series of calculated steps aimed at reshaping its business model to ensure sustainable and profitable growth. Central to this strategy is the company's focus on investing in people-led technologies and a revamp of its business architecture. The retail giant is not just expanding its eCommerce horizon but also enhancing its physical stores. With plans to build or convert 150 stores in the next five years, and a series of new store remodels in the pipeline, Walmart U.S. is set to offer an enriched omnichannel experience to its customers. This move reflects Walmart's commitment to not just growing its digital sales but also reinforcing its brick-and-mortar stronghold.

Financial Fortitude: A Snapshot of Q4 FY24 Results

Advertisment

The fourth quarter of the 2024 financial year painted a rosy picture for Walmart, showcasing a robust financial performance. The company reported a staggering $5.49 billion in profit, translating to $2.03 per share, alongside a 5.7% increase in sales, which totaled $173.38 billion. Despite the average ticket per trip seeing a slight decline of 0.3%, Walmart experienced a 4% rise in comparable store sales and a remarkable 23% increase in global e-commerce sales. This surge in digital sales has been pivotal in Walmart surpassing the $100 billion mark in eCommerce revenue, a feat that underscores the effectiveness of its strategic investments in this arena. Additionally, the acquisition of Vizio for $2.3 billion marks a significant move to bolster its advertising business, showcasing Walmart's ambition to diversify its revenue streams.

Global Expansion and Future Outlook

Walmart International has been a key player in the company's outstanding performance, with significant sales growth driven by strong performances in India's Flipkart, Mexico's Walmex, and China. The segment reported net sales rising to $32.4 billion, up from $27.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year, largely attributed to the shift of Flipkart's The Big Billion Days event to the fourth quarter. The eCommerce sales in this segment surged by 44%, with Flipkart's event drawing 1.4 billion customer visits over eight days. This international success story is complemented by a 33% growth in Walmart's advertising business, further bolstering the company's financial health.

As Walmart sets its sights on the future, it has provided an optimistic earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, expecting adjusted earnings in the range of $6.70 to $7.12 per share, alongside a 3.0 to 4.0 percent growth in consolidated constant currency net sales. Furthermore, the approval of a 9 percent higher annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2025 signals the company's confidence in its growth trajectory and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Walmart's remarkable journey to over $100 billion in eCommerce sales is not merely a reflection of its financial prowess but a narrative of strategic innovation, global expansion, and unwavering focus on customer experience. As the retail giant continues to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age, its commitment to driving profitable growth and market share gains remains unwavering. This milestone is not just a triumph for Walmart but a beacon for the retail industry, signaling the boundless possibilities of digital transformation and strategic foresight.