Wall Street’s Mixed End to 2023: S&P 500 Drops, Nasdaq Soars

In a turbulent finale to 2023, Wall Street witnessed a mixed bag of fortunes with the S&P 500 index unable to break its near two-year-old peak, closing at 4770, a 0.3% drop for the day. Despite the slight setback, the index had a remarkable year, rallying 24%, including an unprecedented nine-week winning streak.

Stellar Performance by Nasdaq

The Nasdaq 100 closed the year with a whopping 54% gain, its best performance since 1999, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 43%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, showed a more modest increase, finishing up 14% for the year. The spotlight of the year was the tech sector with the so-called Magnificent 7 companies – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla – accounting for about two-thirds of the S&P 500’s gains.

Market Analysts’ Reflections

Reflecting on the market’s momentum, Wall Street analysts considered it overbought but still bullish. Adam Turnquist, a technical strategist from LPL Financial, opined that overbought conditions can persist during strong uptrends, potentially leading to positive long-term returns. Others, like Yardeni Research, issued cautionary notes about potential meltdowns if the market rises too rapidly.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As we usher in 2024, Ned Davis Research projects an overweight position on equities, bullishness on gold, and bearishness on the U.S. dollar. The firm also cautioned about the potential for market reversals. The Federal Reserve is currently expected to consider a quarter-point rate cut in March. Tech stocks are anticipated to continue their strong run, with AI advancements driving growth, according to tech analyst Dan Ives. Recession risks, although decreased, are still a possibility, as per RBC economist Eric Lascelles.

With international eyes on Eurozone CPI and PPI, the U.S. December payrolls report, and central bank decisions, 2024 is expected to kick off with cautious optimism.

