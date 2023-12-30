en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wall Street’s Mixed End to 2023: S&P 500 Drops, Nasdaq Soars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:15 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:07 am EST
Wall Street’s Mixed End to 2023: S&P 500 Drops, Nasdaq Soars

In a turbulent finale to 2023, Wall Street witnessed a mixed bag of fortunes with the S&P 500 index unable to break its near two-year-old peak, closing at 4770, a 0.3% drop for the day. Despite the slight setback, the index had a remarkable year, rallying 24%, including an unprecedented nine-week winning streak.

Stellar Performance by Nasdaq

The Nasdaq 100 closed the year with a whopping 54% gain, its best performance since 1999, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 43%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, showed a more modest increase, finishing up 14% for the year. The spotlight of the year was the tech sector with the so-called Magnificent 7 companies – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Tesla – accounting for about two-thirds of the S&P 500’s gains.

(Read Also: Wall Street Stocks ‘Take a Breather’ Near All-Time Highs as 2023 Closes)

Market Analysts’ Reflections

Reflecting on the market’s momentum, Wall Street analysts considered it overbought but still bullish. Adam Turnquist, a technical strategist from LPL Financial, opined that overbought conditions can persist during strong uptrends, potentially leading to positive long-term returns. Others, like Yardeni Research, issued cautionary notes about potential meltdowns if the market rises too rapidly.

(Read Also: Apple’s 2023: A Year of Modest Gains and Revenue Decline)

Looking Ahead to 2024

As we usher in 2024, Ned Davis Research projects an overweight position on equities, bullishness on gold, and bearishness on the U.S. dollar. The firm also cautioned about the potential for market reversals. The Federal Reserve is currently expected to consider a quarter-point rate cut in March. Tech stocks are anticipated to continue their strong run, with AI advancements driving growth, according to tech analyst Dan Ives. Recession risks, although decreased, are still a possibility, as per RBC economist Eric Lascelles.

With international eyes on Eurozone CPI and PPI, the U.S. December payrolls report, and central bank decisions, 2024 is expected to kick off with cautious optimism.

Read More

0
Business Finance Stock Markets
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island's Fuel Sector

By Waqas Arain

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Emerging Market Equities: Underperformance and the Catch-Up Conundrum

By Nitish Verma

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Biden Administration Pledges $21 Billion To Modernize U.S. Maritime In ...
@Business · 5 mins
Biden Administration Pledges $21 Billion To Modernize U.S. Maritime In ...
heart comment 0
Volkswagen’s ‘Burning Platform’: A Warning Signal for the German Auto Industry

By Wojciech Zylm

Volkswagen's 'Burning Platform': A Warning Signal for the German Auto Industry
End of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Indicates Shift Towards Hybrid Models

By Salman Akhtar

End of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Indicates Shift Towards Hybrid Models
Hindenburg Research’s Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hindenburg Research's Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market
The ‘Miracle’ U.S. Economy of 2023: Defying Expectations

By BNN Correspondents

The 'Miracle' U.S. Economy of 2023: Defying Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
59 seconds
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
1 min
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
2 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
4 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
4 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
7 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
7 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
8 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
8 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app