Business

Wall Street on Tenterhooks: December CPI Report and Q4 Earnings Up Next

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Wall Street on Tenterhooks: December CPI Report and Q4 Earnings Up Next

As the clock ticks towards the release of the key December consumer price index (CPI) report, Wall Street is perched on the edge of anticipation. The fourth-quarter earnings season, a pivotal event in the financial calendar, adds further to the investors’ tense wait. This cautious stance reflected in the stock futures on Wednesday evening, with S&P 500 futures dipping slightly by 0.03%, Nasdaq 100 futures inching up by a marginal 0.02%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures sliding down by 26 points or 0.07%.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings Under the Spotlight

Post-market closure, KB Home shares took a hit, declining by 2% as the company’s fourth-quarter revenue guidance fell short of expectations. Projected to be between $6.4 billion and $6.8 billion, the company’s revenue prediction did not match up to the analyst’s estimate of $6.62 billion. The stock market, however, had a positive run before this announcement, with all three major indexes—the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow—registering gains.

CPI Report: A Potential Game-Changer

The CPI data, which economists predict to have escalated by 0.2% in December or 3.2% year-on-year, is being keenly watched. This report could be a significant indicator of the Federal Reserve’s efficacy in controlling inflation. The market is currently juggling with the possibility of six rate cuts in 2024, contrasting starkly with the Federal Reserve’s projection of three cuts for the current year.

Bitcoin ETFs: A New Chapter in Cryptocurrency Investment?

In regulatory updates that could revolutionize cryptocurrency investments, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sanctioned changes that could potentially facilitate Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. This announcement, however, was met with a minor dip in Bitcoin’s price, while Ether’s price witnessed an uptick.

As we move forward, major financial players like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase are set to disclose their fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, keeping investors on their toes and the financial world buzzing with anticipation.

Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

