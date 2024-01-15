en English
Business

Wall Street Banks Start Earnings Season on a Dismal Note, Inflation Shows Promising Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Wall Street Banks Start Earnings Season on a Dismal Note, Inflation Shows Promising Trend

Wall Street’s earnings season has kicked off on a dismal note, with big banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo reporting less than impressive results. JPMorgan Chase revealed a decrease in fourth-quarter profit, attributed to a $2.9 billion fee related to the rescue of regional banks last year. Citigroup, on the other hand, disclosed a $1.8 billion quarterly loss and plans to slash 10% of its workforce as a part of a comprehensive overhaul aimed at strengthening its financial health and boosting stock value. Bank of America’s net income plummeted by over 50% from the previous year, while Wells Fargo, despite reporting higher earnings, cautioned about potential declines in interest income in the forthcoming year.

Contrasting Scenario: A Positive Trend for Inflation

As the banking sector grapples with gloomy results, inflation trends seem to be taking a positive turn. The Labor Department’s producer price index (PPI) reported an unexpected drop of 0.1% in December, contradicting the anticipated 0.1% rise. This decline suggests that inflation, as seen from the producer’s or manufacturer’s viewpoint, might be on the retreat.

Stock Market Reactions and Easing Inflation

The stock market responded to these financial revelations and the indications of easing inflation. Despite the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling over 100 points on Friday, it witnessed a 0.3% increase over the week. Likewise, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the week marginally higher, absorbing the initial earnings reports and the surprising decrease in producer prices.

Asia: China’s Stock Recovery and Taiwan’s Election Outcome

Over in Asia, China’s stocks bounced back after the central bank decided to keep its medium-term policy loan rates unchanged. In Taiwan, the presidential election saw a win for Lai Ching-te, a renowned China skeptic, from the Democratic Progressive Party, marking the party’s third consecutive election victory.

European Utilities Sector: A Shifting Landscape?

Goldman Sachs spotlighted the European utilities sector, hinting at a possible shift in an industry that has remained relatively static for the past three years. The firm identified certain European stocks in this sector that have underperformed the broader market by nearly 20% as potential investment opportunities for 2024.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

