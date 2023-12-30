Wall Street: A Pause to Reflect on a Year of Gains

The curtains of the 2023 trading year on Wall Street closed on a calm note, giving the markets a moment to catch their breath after a significant rally. The S&P 500’s five-day advance was paused, yet it marked its ninth consecutive week of gains, a testament to the resilience of the markets in a year of constant fluctuation. The index soared by 24% over the course of the year, contributing to an over $8 trillion surge in the S&P 500.

A Year of Stellar Performances

Notable performances were delivered by chipmakers Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, which saw their most substantial annual gains in over a decade. The Nasdaq 100 too had a year to remember, experiencing its best showing since 1999. Amidst the ebb and flow of a challenging trading environment, the US 10-year yield ended the year close to where it started, after a rollercoaster ride of plunging and soaring past the 5% mark.

Inflation Concerns and Monetary Policy

While the dollar remained stable on the last trading day, it had its worst year since 2020. Inflation data painted a picture supporting aggressive rate cuts by central banks in 2024. This narrative, coupled with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish pivot in December, fueled the rally in both equities and bonds in the last two months of the year. Nevertheless, Lawrence Summers, former Treasury Secretary, issued a cautionary note, warning that inflation risks might be underestimated by the market, which is currently leaning towards expectations of Federal Reserve easing.

Looking Towards 2024

While rate cuts are anticipated in 2024, the global economy is still in the process of absorbing the impact of nearly two years of monetary tightening. The VIX, a measure of market volatility, remained low, perhaps indicating investor complacency or exuberance. Despite overbought conditions suggesting a potential short-term pullback, historical data suggests a silver lining. Following a nine-week winning streak, the S&P 500 has often seen above-average returns in the subsequent year. As the trading year of 2024 unfolds, it will be interesting to see how these dynamics play out.

