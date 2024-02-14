Wabtec Corporation's Q4 Profit Misses Estimates, But a Strong 2024 is Expected

In a surprising turn of events, Wabtec Corporation's fourth-quarter profit fell short of estimates, primarily due to the escalating costs of raw materials and disruptions in the supply chain. Despite these challenges, the company reported a profit of $215 million.

Freight and Transit Segments: A Tale of Two Performances

Wabtec's transit segment experienced margin contraction, leading to an adjusted profit of $1.54 per share for the quarter. However, this was not the case for the freight segment, which demonstrated strong performance. The combined revenue for both segments rose by nearly 10% compared to the previous quarter, reaching a total of $2.53 billion.

Looking Ahead: A Promising Future Despite Challenges

Despite the hurdles faced in the fourth quarter, Wabtec anticipates a brighter future. The company expects its 2024 adjusted profit per share to fall within the range of $6.50 to $6.90. This forecast is based on a projected increase in quarterly sales by 9.5% to $2.53 billion.

Record-Breaking Cash Flow and Shareholder Returns

Wabtec's strong performance in 2023 was marked by record-breaking cash flow from operations, reaching a high of $1.20 billion for the year. The company remains committed to maximizing shareholder returns through strategic acquisitions, capital deployment strategies, and returning over $530 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

The Board of Directors reauthorized the stock buyback program to $1.0 billion and approved a 17.6% increase in the quarterly dividend. With robust international activity and a strong order pipeline, Wabtec is well-positioned for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.

As Wabtec navigates the challenges of rising raw material costs and supply chain disruptions, the company's commitment to shareholder returns and strategic growth remains unwavering. With a strong order pipeline and robust international activity, Wabtec is poised for a successful 2024.