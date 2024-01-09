W.R. Berkley Corp. Reports Stock Price Fluctuation and Strong Financial Performance

On January 8, 2024, W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB), a notable player in the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry, saw its stock price shift from an opening of $74.00 to a close of $74.36. The stock hit a high of $74.17 and dipped to a low of $71.98 during the trading day. The 52-week price range of the stock is marked between $54.69 and $74.50.

Financial Overview and Stock Performance

W.R. Berkley Corp., with a market capitalization of $18.72 billion and a workforce of 8,186, has outstanding shares totaling $264.55 million. The company’s float is $201.59 million, with insider and institutional ownership at 21.83% and 68.09% respectively.

The company has demonstrated a steady sales growth of 10.02% over the past five years, and an average yearly earnings per share (EPS) growth of 9.86%. It boasts a net margin of +12.37, with a return on equity of 20.61. Analysts project earnings of $42.61 per share for the current fiscal year and a growth of 9.86% per share for the next fiscal year. Long-term projections suggest an annual EPS growth of 9.00% over the next five years.

Key Financial Ratios and Projections

The company’s price to sales ratio stands at 1.57, and price to free cash flow is 6.15. W.R. Berkley Corp. has a diluted EPS of 4.96, with forecasts suggesting an EPS of 1.32 in the next quarter and 5.80 in a year. The average volume over the last five days was 1.17 million, with a raw stochastic average of 86.62% in the past 100 days. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.33, and the 200-day moving average is $63.36.

Analyst Ratings and Stock Price Target

Truist Financial analyst Mark Hughes maintained a Buy rating on W. R. Berkley Corporation and set a price target of $83.00, with the company’s shares closing at $74.36. The analyst consensus on W. R. Berkley Corporation is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.83. Meanwhile, resistance and support levels have been identified at $73.86/$75.11/$76.05 and $71.67/$70.73/$69.48 respectively.