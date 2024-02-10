Voya Financial Redefines Retirement Planning with Personalized Dual QDIA Solution

Retirement planning is about to get a personal touch, as Voya Financial rolls out its new dual qualified default investment alternative (QDIA). This innovative solution, designed for retirement plan participants, will automatically transition employees from a target-date fund to a managed account program as they approach retirement age, typically around 50.

Advertisment

A Seamless Transition Towards Retirement

The new dual QDIA offering by Voya Financial is set to redefine retirement planning by addressing the unique needs of both younger accumulators and near retirees. Beginning as a target-date fund (TDF), the default investment will transition seamlessly to a managed account program when participants reach a certain age. This dual QDIA approach promises a more holistic and tailored investment strategy.

Voya's managed account solutions have gained significant traction in recent years, with total assets increasing by 28 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year. This growth is accompanied by a 10 percent rise in participant enrollment, reflecting the increasing demand for personalized retirement planning services.

Advertisment

Employer Advantages and Comprehensive Fiduciary Support

Voya's new offering extends benefits to employers as well. By aligning with QDIA safe harbor regulations, the dual QDIA solution allows employers to provide a more individualized retirement planning service through managed accounts. This development is particularly timely, as recent Voya research indicates that 56 percent of working Americans would likely use workplace advice services in 2024.

Moreover, the new dual QDIA includes access to Voya's advisor managed account solutions, ensuring that participants receive personalized advice throughout their retirement planning journey. This comprehensive fiduciary support offers employers peace of mind, knowing that their employees' retirement plans are in capable hands.

Advertisment

A Competitive Landscape

Voya joins a competitive field with its new dual QDIA offering. Empower Retirement, a prominent player in the retirement planning space, launched a similar product back in 2016. As the market continues to evolve, Voya's innovative approach aims to set itself apart by providing a more personalized and seamless experience for retirement plan participants.

In the ever-changing world of retirement planning, Voya Financial's new dual QDIA offering stands as a testament to the growing demand for tailored investment strategies. By blending the benefits of target-date funds and managed account programs, Voya is paving the way for a more personalized approach to retirement planning.

As employees near retirement age, the automatic transition to managed account programs promises a smoother journey towards their golden years. With comprehensive fiduciary support and alignment with QDIA safe harbor regulations, Voya's new offering is set to redefine the retirement planning landscape for both employers and employees alike.

In an era where personalization is key, Voya Financial's innovative dual QDIA solution is poised to make waves in the retirement planning space. By addressing the unique needs of individuals approaching retirement, Voya is ensuring that the path towards financial security is not only more tailored but also more seamless than ever before.