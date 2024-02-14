Voluntary Mediation Set to Revolutionize India's Insolvency Resolution Process

Insolvency resolution in India is on the brink of a significant transformation, with experts proposing voluntary mediation as a dispute resolution mechanism. This recommendation, aimed at ensuring swifter and more adaptable resolution of stressed assets, comes from a panel formed by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI). The proposed changes are set to revamp the corporate insolvency resolution process, potentially attracting more investment in financially distressed sectors.

Expediting Resolution: The Role of Voluntary Mediation

The panel's proposal envisions a phased introduction of the voluntary mediation mechanism. This new approach is designed to provide a more flexible and time-efficient avenue for resolving insolvency disputes, without compromising the objectives of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Quote from Panel Member: "The introduction of voluntary mediation will not only expedite the resolution process but also maintain the spirit of the IBC. It will encourage amicable settlements and prevent the escalation of disputes, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders."

Insolvency Mediation Cell: A Dedicated Facilitator

To facilitate the implementation of the mediation framework, the panel has suggested the establishment of a dedicated insolvency mediation cell. This cell will function independently, with its own infrastructure, to ensure that the IBC's objectives are met without affecting timelines or public rights.

The insolvency mediation cell will oversee the mediation process, providing guidance and support to parties involved in insolvency disputes. It will also be responsible for maintaining a roster of accredited insolvency mediators, who will play a crucial role in resolving disputes through the mediation process.

The proposed amendments to the IBC, including the introduction of voluntary mediation, are expected to streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process and attract more investment in financially distressed sectors.

