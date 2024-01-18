VMCOTT Grapples with Financial Challenges Amidst $37.4M Government Debts

The Vehicle Management Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (VMCOTT) is grappling with significant financial challenges, with an estimated $37.4 million in outstanding dues owed by government agencies, including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS). The company’s financial stability is being further challenged by the inability to take legal action against these state entities, given a directive from the Ministry of Finance.

Concerns Over Fleet Management

VMCOTT CEO Natasha Prince voiced concerns about the management and disposal of TTPS vehicles, which are often run to the ground and then dispatched to automobile graveyards. She suggested a standardization of the fleet and timely servicing using genuine parts as potential solutions to this issue.

Delays in Financial Audits and Debt Recovery

VMCOTT’s financial audits for 2015 and 2016 were tabled during a Public Accounts (Enterprises) Committee meeting. Committee chairman Wade Mark criticized the delay in submitting audits for the subsequent years, setting a deadline of 2025 for their completion. Neil Bennett, Chairman of VMCOTT, attributed this delay to financial constraints and the inability to collect receivables.

Continued Financial Struggles Despite Significant Expenditure

Despite an expenditure of nearly $80 million between 2017 and 2022, VMCOTT remains heavily indebted to suppliers. The corporation has been mandated to seek business from the public to generate revenue. VMCOTT’s finance manager, Brian Aliendre, stated that efforts are underway to recover the outstanding receivables.

In conclusion, despite the odds, VMCOTT remains committed to staying afloat. CEO Prince gave assurances that the corporation is current with National Insurance Board (NIB) payments and is devising a payment plan for arrears from 2016 and 2017. She also noted that steps are being taken to address issues with VAT payments.