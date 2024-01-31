Vital's Plummeting ROCE: A Harbinger of Financial Woes?

New Zealand's Vital (NZSE:VTL) is grappling with troubling financial indicators, as reflected by a significant drop in its Return on Capital Employed (ROCE). The ROCE is a key index of the pre-tax profit a company generates from capital employed in its venture. At present, Vital's ROCE is a meager 1.6% based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023. This figure pales when compared to the Wireless Telecom industry average of 10%.

The Unsettling Decline

Over the last five years, Vital's ROCE has plummeted from 15% to 1.6%, even though the capital employed within the business has remained relatively stable. This downward trend in returns might signify a mature business wrestling with heightened competition or shrinking profit margins. It does not portend well for the company's ambitions to become a high growth stock.

Stock Price in Freefall

The company's stock price mirrors this negative trajectory, having fallen 56% over the same period. This descent in Vital's share price is a stark reflection of the financial worries plaguing the company.

Warning Signs

Given these alarming signals and the absence of a positive shift in financial metrics, the prudent course of action would be to contemplate investing elsewhere. Moreover, there are unidentified risks associated with Vital. Three warning signs for the company have emerged that potential investors should keep in their sight. In this climate of uncertainty and financial instability, it is crucial for investors to exercise caution and due diligence in their investment decisions.