Vitalik Buterin's Top 6 Crypto Ventures to Watch in 2024: From Casinu Inu to ENS

Vitalik Buterin, the mastermind behind Ethereum, has always been a visionary in the cryptocurrency world. Recently, he's turned his attention to a new venture: Casinu Inu, a meme coin with the potential to shake up the Ethereum ecosystem. But that's not all – here are five other projects Buterin is keeping an eye on in 2024.

Advertisment

Casinu Inu: The Shib of 2024

Dubbed the 'Shib of 2024' by its enthusiasts, Casinu Inu is an official ERC20 token with the contract address 0xd389140f5bba02611fa6b85a3c3f3d026703b0f5. This meme coin, created by none other than Vitalik Buterin himself, aims to reinvigorate interest within the Ethereum ecosystem through community engagement and exploration.

Worldcoin: Iris Biometric Cryptocurrency

Advertisment

Worldcoin (WLD) is an iris biometric cryptocurrency project that has caught Buterin's attention. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Worldcoin aims to create a global digital currency by providing every person on the planet with a unique and secure digital identity. By leveraging iris scanning technology, Worldcoin ensures privacy and security while promoting financial inclusion.

BitTensor: Decentralized Machine Learning Network

Buterin is also following the progress of BitTensor (TAO), a decentralized machine learning network. BitTensor enables developers to build and deploy machine learning models on a decentralized infrastructure, providing enhanced security, privacy, and scalability. This innovative project has the potential to revolutionize the AI industry and promote the development of more intelligent and efficient systems.

Advertisment

Farcaster: Decentralized Social Network

Farcaster is a decentralized social network built on Ethereum that has piqued Buterin's interest. Farcaster aims to provide users with a censorship-resistant platform for communication and collaboration, while also offering a more transparent and democratic approach to content moderation. This project could reshape the way we interact online and challenge the dominance of traditional social media platforms.

StarkNet: Scalable Validity-Rollup

Advertisment

StarkNet (STRK) is a permissionless decentralized Validity-Rollup that offers limitless computation scalability. This project aims to address the scalability challenges faced by the Ethereum network, making it possible to process thousands of transactions per second without compromising security or decentralization. With Buterin's support, StarkNet could become a crucial component of the Ethereum ecosystem.

Ethereum Name Service: Distributed Naming System

Lastly, Buterin is closely monitoring the development of the Ethereum Name Service (ENS). ENS is a distributed, open, and scalable naming system that enables users to register human-readable domain names for their Ethereum addresses. This project aims to simplify the process of interacting with the Ethereum network, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

As we move further into 2024, these five projects, along with Casinu Inu, are poised to make a significant impact on the cryptocurrency landscape. By staying informed about the latest developments and understanding the potential implications, we can better navigate the ever-evolving world of digital currencies.