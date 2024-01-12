en English
Cryptocurrency

Vitalik Buterin Lauds Optimism for $100 Million Public Goods Funding; OP Token Faces Market Dip

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Vitalik Buterin Lauds Optimism for $100 Million Public Goods Funding; OP Token Faces Market Dip

Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has lauded the Layer-2 blockchain network, Optimism, for its steadfast commitment to funding public goods through its Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RetroPGF) initiative. The third phase of the RetroPGF initiative, which recently culminated, saw the distribution of 30 million OP tokens, presently valued over $100 million, to a group of 501 contributors who have significantly impacted the Optimism ecosystem.

Buterin Applauds Optimism’s Commitment

These contributors, encapsulating writers, creators, educators, and developers, were judged on the basis of their influence on four key areas: OP Stack, Collective Governance, Developer Ecosystem, and End User Experience and Adoption. Vitalik Buterin, in his statement, admired Optimism’s dedication to aiding developers and contributors to Ethereum, thereby fostering the advancement of public goods. He highlighted the significance of the support these contributors are receiving, especially those who often face difficulties securing investment through traditional avenues.

Market Response to the Initiative

Contrary to expectations, the admiration from Buterin did not translate into an increased interest in the Optimism token. In fact, the OP token price witnessed a slight dip of 0.7% over a span of seven hours, with trading volumes also showing a decline. This downturn in market response comes despite the fact that the token showed a 7.2% increase over the previous week and a remarkable 69.7% surge over the last 30 days.

Ethereum’s Fortunes Soar

On the flip side, Ethereum’s value has been on an upward trajectory, with a substantial increase of 17% over the past week. This price surge for Ethereum followed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of spot exchange-traded funds tracking Bitcoin. The contrast in the fortunes of the two tokens underscores the volatile and unpredictable nature of the crypto market.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

