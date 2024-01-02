en English
Business

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. Sets $2-Billion Medium-Term Borrowing Program in Motion

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc. Sets $2-Billion Medium-Term Borrowing Program in Motion

Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., a key player in the Villar group, has set the wheels in motion for a $2-billion medium-term borrowing program. The decision comes as part of the company’s strategy to raise additional capital, by allowing the issuance of US dollar-denominated debt notes in various tranches via its wholly owned subsidiary, VLL International Inc. This move is not without assurances, with guarantees in place from Vista Land and several of its subsidiaries, including Brittany Corp., Crown Asia Properties Inc., Camella Homes Inc., Communities Philippines Inc., Vistamalls Inc., and Vista Residences Inc.

DBS Bank Ltd. and HSBC on Board

The company has enlisted the expertise of DBS Bank Ltd. and HSBC, who have been appointed as dealers for the transaction. This decision to raise funds through a medium-term borrowing plan is not an isolated incident for the company. It follows the company’s previous bond offer in November 2023, which was valued at P10-billion. This offer included a P6-billion base offer and a P4-billion oversubscription option, with the net proceeds allocated for refinancing maturing loans and other corporate purposes.

Solid Ground for Vista Land

As of September 2023, Vista Land has shown commendable performance in the market, with the launch of 28 projects valued at P40 billion and the establishment of a leasing portfolio of over 1.6 million square-meters. The company’s landbank spans across 3,087 hectares nationwide, a testament to its expansive reach and influence in the local real estate market. The company has been focusing on expanding its residential offerings with more vertical and upscale projects.

Impressive Growth and Future Prospects

The company’s efforts have not gone unrewarded, with significant growth observed in the recent past. A 70 percent increase in net income to P8.2 billion and an 18 percent rise in revenues to P27.4 billion were reported for January to September 2023. This impressive track record and the company’s ambitious growth strategy set the stage for a promising future. The current move to raise additional capital via a $2-billion medium-term borrowing program indicates the company’s commitment to its growth trajectory and the unwavering pursuit of its corporate objectives.

Business Finance
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

