Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Raises Rs 243 Crore Through Land Sale Amid Financial Crisis

Cash-strapped Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), recently sold more than 70 parcels of land through e-auction, raising Rs 243 crore to address its financial challenges. The plant has been struggling with poor cash flow, accumulated losses, high debt, and operational issues. The company's debt situation is dire, with total borrowings of Rs 24,558 crore for FY23. The sale of land parcels is part of RINL's efforts to generate cash flow and reduce debt, amidst plans for strategic disinvestment.