en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Visa, Tencent, and Alipay Join Forces to Refashion Payment Experience for Cambodian Travellers

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 pm EST
Visa, Tencent, and Alipay Join Forces to Refashion Payment Experience for Cambodian Travellers

In a move that promises to revolutionize the travel experience for Cambodians in China, global payment technology behemoth, Visa, has forged strategic alliances with Tencent and Alipay. This collaboration is set to make the payment process seamless for Cambodian tourists visiting the Far East nation, as they can now integrate their Visa cards with Weixin Pay (also known as WeChat Pay) and Alipay digital wallets. The partnership facilitates a range of payment options, from QR code scanning to in-app payments, and the presentation of payment codes.

Visa’s Expanded Reach in China

Visa’s expansive network in China, which spans over 400 cities, includes numerous merchant locations, mobile applications, and online platforms. Among these are well-known names such as Taobao, Ctrip, Didi, China Railway, and 12306. This broad coverage ensures that Cambodian Visa cardholders can now make purchases effortlessly, thereby enhancing their travel experience.

Statement from Visa’s Country Manager

Speaking on the development, Ivana Tranchini, Visa Country Manager for Cambodia, underscored the company’s dedication to delivering convenient and secure payment options for global travellers. She expressed hope that the integration with Weixin Pay and Alipay would significantly simplify the transaction process for Cambodian tourists in China, and contribute to their overall travel experience.

Visa’s Partnership with Tencent Financial Technology

In addition to partnering with Alipay, Visa has also broadened its Visa Direct network by collaborating with Tencent Financial Technology. This arrangement enables Weixin Pay users to receive inbound remittances directly in their digital wallets, potentially benefiting over one billion Weixin users in Mainland China.

Meanwhile, Cathay United Bank (Cambodia) Corp is also making strides in enhancing its payment services for Cambodian travellers through digital finance. The bank has launched a new mobile banking app, expanded service points for deposits and withdrawals, and equipped itself with KHQR payment capabilities, all integrated with the Bakong system. Cathay United Bank is committed to fostering consumer banking and expanding its customer base, while also promoting its online “mBanking” services. The bank is also looking to partner with third-party associates to improve its services and emerge as a premier provider of consumer banking and digital finance solutions in Southeast Asia.

0
Business China Finance
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Core Scientific: A Key Player Shaping the Future of Blockchain and Digital Assets
Core Scientific has emerged as a key player in the blockchain technology and digital assets industry, establishing its footprint as one of the largest blockchain data center providers and miners of digital assets. The company’s commitment to transforming energy into exceptional value within the blockchain space is a testament to its innovative approach. CEO Adam
Core Scientific: A Key Player Shaping the Future of Blockchain and Digital Assets
Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe: From Pandemic Beginnings to a New Venue
3 mins ago
Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Cafe: From Pandemic Beginnings to a New Venue
Starbucks' Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir
4 mins ago
Starbucks' Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir
Seymour Plan Commission to Revisit Key Proposal and Address Rezoning Requests
2 mins ago
Seymour Plan Commission to Revisit Key Proposal and Address Rezoning Requests
TikTok Shop Hikes Referral Fee to 8%: A Bold Move Amid Financial Struggles
3 mins ago
TikTok Shop Hikes Referral Fee to 8%: A Bold Move Amid Financial Struggles
OKAY Industries Rebrands to AVNA, Signaling a New Era of Advanced Innovation
3 mins ago
OKAY Industries Rebrands to AVNA, Signaling a New Era of Advanced Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
24 seconds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
40 seconds
Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
45 seconds
Mike Pompeo Criticizes Biden's Foreign Policy, Flags Weakened Deterrence
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
50 seconds
FDA Probes into Potential Health Risks of GLP-1 RA Medications
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
52 seconds
Rivers State Governor Fubara Seeks Reconciliation with Bayelsa State over Property Disputes
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
56 seconds
Aaron Rodgers: Delving into the Off-Field Narrative of the Football Star
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
1 min
Allen Long, Retired Lieutenant, Announces Candidacy for Shasta County Board
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
1 min
Gen Sensible: British Youth Bucking the Trend of New Year's Resolutions
Hersey Boys Basketball Team Clinches Consolation Championship
1 min
Hersey Boys Basketball Team Clinches Consolation Championship
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
59 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app