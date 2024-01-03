Visa, Tencent, and Alipay Join Forces to Refashion Payment Experience for Cambodian Travellers

In a move that promises to revolutionize the travel experience for Cambodians in China, global payment technology behemoth, Visa, has forged strategic alliances with Tencent and Alipay. This collaboration is set to make the payment process seamless for Cambodian tourists visiting the Far East nation, as they can now integrate their Visa cards with Weixin Pay (also known as WeChat Pay) and Alipay digital wallets. The partnership facilitates a range of payment options, from QR code scanning to in-app payments, and the presentation of payment codes.

Visa’s Expanded Reach in China

Visa’s expansive network in China, which spans over 400 cities, includes numerous merchant locations, mobile applications, and online platforms. Among these are well-known names such as Taobao, Ctrip, Didi, China Railway, and 12306. This broad coverage ensures that Cambodian Visa cardholders can now make purchases effortlessly, thereby enhancing their travel experience.

Statement from Visa’s Country Manager

Speaking on the development, Ivana Tranchini, Visa Country Manager for Cambodia, underscored the company’s dedication to delivering convenient and secure payment options for global travellers. She expressed hope that the integration with Weixin Pay and Alipay would significantly simplify the transaction process for Cambodian tourists in China, and contribute to their overall travel experience.

Visa’s Partnership with Tencent Financial Technology

In addition to partnering with Alipay, Visa has also broadened its Visa Direct network by collaborating with Tencent Financial Technology. This arrangement enables Weixin Pay users to receive inbound remittances directly in their digital wallets, potentially benefiting over one billion Weixin users in Mainland China.

Meanwhile, Cathay United Bank (Cambodia) Corp is also making strides in enhancing its payment services for Cambodian travellers through digital finance. The bank has launched a new mobile banking app, expanded service points for deposits and withdrawals, and equipped itself with KHQR payment capabilities, all integrated with the Bakong system. Cathay United Bank is committed to fostering consumer banking and expanding its customer base, while also promoting its online “mBanking” services. The bank is also looking to partner with third-party associates to improve its services and emerge as a premier provider of consumer banking and digital finance solutions in Southeast Asia.