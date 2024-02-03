Virtus Investment Partners Reports Q4 2023 Financial Results: Key Highlights and Outlook

In the financial world, news from Virtus Investment Partners, a renowned financial firm, has made headlines. The company conducted their quarterly conference call discussing the financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2023. The call was led by George Aylward, the President and CEO, and Mike Angerthal, the CFO of the company.

Opening Remarks and Highlights

The session, introduced by Steve, an operator, provided instructions for accessing the slide presentation and the Q&A period. Sean Rourke, the VP of Investor Relations, took the stage to offer disclosures, emphasizing the use of both non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures during the presentation.

George Aylward then took over to summarize the quarter's key points. The company saw a 6% increase in assets under management to $172 billion despite net outflows from open-end funds and certain institutional accounts. The company also experienced its highest separate account sales in two years, indicating strong retail sales.

Financial Outcomes

Mike Angerthal presented the financial outcomes and noted a decline in average assets under management. The mix of product performance was attributed to this decline along with a slight decrease in investment management fees. However, the company's balance sheet was well-positioned with low net leverage.

The company adopted a balanced approach to capital management, evidenced by share buybacks, increased dividends, and debt repayment. Despite market volatility, the company experienced a favorable market impact and growth in specific areas such as retail separate accounts and ETFs.

Financial Performance

The company reported total sales of $6.2 billion and net flows of $3.8 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Virtus Investment Partners saw an increase in total assets under management to $172.3 billion, and the company serviced $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets.

Virtus reported a fourth-quarter net income attributable to Virtus of $30.8 million, a decline compared to $35.4 million in the previous year. The earnings per share stood at $4.21 compared to $4.77. On an adjusted basis, the earnings per share was $6.11 compared to $5.17. Fourth quarter revenues were $214.6 million, marking an 8% increase from the prior year, with adjusted revenues at $193.4 million, a 10% increase.

Financial Outlook

Virtus reported quarterly earnings of $6.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.96 per share. However, the company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.44% by posting revenues of $193.38 million for the quarter ended December 2023. The company's earnings outlook is favorable with a Zacks Rank 1 (Strong Buy) for the stock. The current consensus EPS estimate is $5.67 on $202.11 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $25.82 on $822.79 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.