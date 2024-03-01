Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Maintains Quarterly Dividend for Series A Shares, Yield Hits 6.48%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has announced its latest quarterly dividend distribution for its 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares. Shareholders of record on March 11, 2024, will receive a cash distribution of $0.34375 per share, payable on March 29, 2024. This announcement underscores the fund's commitment to delivering consistent returns to its shareholders, maintaining the dividend rate in line with previous distributions.

Advertisment

Steady Performance Amidst Market Fluctuations

The distribution rate for the Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares remains unchanged, reflecting a forward yield of 6.48%. These shares, issued on September 11, 2018, at a price of $25.00 per share, have provided a stable income stream for investors, demonstrating resilience amidst varying market conditions. The current distribution covers the accrual period from January 1, 2024, through March 31, 2024, highlighting the fund's reliable financial health and operational stability.

Analysis of Dividend Sustainability

Advertisment

With an annual dividend rate of $1.375 per share, the Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares offer investors a competitive yield, particularly in comparison to other fixed-income investments. This consistent performance is attributed to the fund's strategic investments and management, which have effectively navigated through the economic uncertainties of recent years. The fund's ability to maintain its dividend distributions provides a positive signal to the market, potentially attracting more investors seeking stable dividend-paying securities.

Investor Implications and Market Outlook

For investors holding these preferred shares, the announcement reaffirms Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II's position as a reliable source of income. Looking ahead, the market will closely monitor the fund's performance, especially in light of economic indicators and interest rate movements. While the current yield is attractive, investors must also consider the broader market conditions and potential risks involved in holding preferred securities. Nonetheless, this distribution marks a positive note for the fund, potentially bolstering investor confidence in its future prospects.

The announcement of the consistent quarterly dividend by Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II serves as a testament to the fund's financial health and strategic management. As investors continue to seek out stable income sources, the fund's Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares present an appealing option, combining reliability with competitive returns. Moving forward, the fund's ability to sustain its dividend distributions will be crucial in maintaining investor trust and capitalizing on growth opportunities in an ever-evolving market landscape.