Virtual Democracy: Upcoming AGMs to Empower Shareholders Digitally

In a push for wider participation and to ensure safety amid the still lingering pandemic, the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of various corporations will be conducted exclusively in a virtual setting. This move marks a shift towards a more technology-driven business landscape, democratizing the decision-making process by allowing stakeholders from around the globe to participate in shaping the future of these corporations.

Stakeholders to Shape the Future Virtually

From Fortum Corporation to Valmet Oyj, The Walt Disney Company to Zomedica Corp, and Elior Group, major corporations are embracing a new era of digital interaction. The AGMs will take place on their respective dates, all accessible through a live webcast. These digital meetings will host discussions on diverse agendas such as shareholder voting rights, dividend payment details, discharge of the Board of Directors, remuneration policy, and much more, allowing shareholders to voice their opinions on key resolutions.

Comprehensive Information for Participating Shareholders

Leading up to the AGMs, proxy materials are scheduled for distribution to the shareholders on record. These resources aim to equip shareholders with comprehensive information, including participation instructions and details about the proposed resolutions. In addition, the companies will include all relevant details in their Proxy Statement and Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders. This ensures every shareholder, regardless of their geographical location or level of familiarity with the digital platform, can fully participate in the meeting.

Securing a Future Through Shareholder Votes

Among the significant resolutions to be voted on are Zomedica Corp's proposed Share Consolidation Reverse Stock Split, and the election of Board of Directors nominees for The Walt Disney Company. With renowned advisory firms Glass Lewis and ISS recommending a vote FOR Zomedica Corp's proposal, and The Walt Disney Company unveiling the expertise and experience of their nominees, these resolutions could define the future trajectory of these corporations. As such, shareholders are encouraged to vote promptly and decisively.

In this new era of digital democracy, the upcoming AGMs reflect the evolving landscape of corporate governance. As these corporations navigate the challenges and opportunities of a virtual setting, shareholders are empowered to play their part in shaping the future of their investments.