Virgin Money Hikes Mortgage Rates Across Products, Impacting Buyers and Remortgagers

In a significant move for the housing market, Virgin Money has announced an uptick in its mortgage rates, affecting a broad spectrum of products and loan-to-value bands, set to commence from 27 February. This adjustment encompasses increases in rates for remortgage deals, new member moving rates, first-time buyer rates, shared equity products, the existing business range, and additional borrowing rates, signaling a substantial shift for prospective and current homeowners.

Details of the Rate Adjustments

Virgin Money's latest rate revision includes a notable rise in remortgage deals at 95% LTV, now presenting a two-year fixed rate of 5.84% with a £999 fee, and a fee-free deal at 6.14%. Furthermore, the three-year fixed rate for high LTV remortgages is pegged at 5.7% with a fee, and 5.88% without, while five-year fixed rates are adjusted to 5.34% with a fee and 5.49% without. The bank has also recalibrated its two-year tracker products for like-for-like remortgages to 6.64% with a fee and 6.74% without.

For members moving, new business rates have surged across the 60 to 95% LTV range, with two-year fixed rates starting from 4.64%, three-year rates from 4.54%, and five-year rates from 4.19%. First-time buyers are facing similar rate hikes, with rates commencing at 4.64% for two years, 4.59% for three years, and 4.29% for five years. On the shared equity front, deals have experienced an increase, with two-year fixed rates at 4.74% and five-year rates at 4.39%.

In the existing business range, rates have risen for members moving between 60 and 95% LTV, starting at 4.64% for two years, from 4.54% for three years, and from 4.19% for five years. Additionally, exclusive, core, and product transfer rates have seen an upward adjustment by up to 0.2%.

Impact on Borrowers

This rate hike by Virgin Money could significantly impact borrowers, particularly first-time buyers and those looking to remortgage. The increase in rates across various products and LTV bands could translate into higher monthly repayments for many, amidst an already challenging economic climate. It underscores the importance for borrowers to review their financial strategies and possibly consider locking in rates before further increases.

Looking Ahead

The adjustments in Virgin Money's mortgage rates reflect broader market trends and could signal imminent rate hikes from other lenders. As inflation and economic uncertainties persist, these changes highlight the volatile nature of the mortgage market. Borrowers are advised to stay informed and possibly seek financial advice to navigate through these changes effectively.

With the rate adjustments set to affect a wide array of Virgin Money's mortgage products, prospective and current homeowners must brace for the potential financial implications. As the market adapts to these new rates, the ripple effects could influence the broader housing market, affecting affordability and accessibility for many.