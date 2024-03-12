Viral Finfluencer's Cash Rain Video Exposes 91 Club Pyramid Scam in India

Recent investigations have uncovered a deceptive scheme camouflaged within the garb of financial advice and gaming entertainment, thrust into the limelight by a finfluencer's viral video. Arajit Dhar, known on Instagram as 1 cr_bhai, depicted an affluent lifestyle achieved through trading, which has now been linked to a pyramid scam involving the 91 Club app. This revelation underscores the growing concern over online financial scams and the role of finfluencers in perpetuating these fraudulent activities.

Behind the Curtain of Instant Wealth

Dhar's portrayal of sudden wealth through trading, alongside his flamboyant display of money, has captivated many. However, deeper scrutiny by Moneycontrol reveals that this facade is part of an elaborate multi-level marketing scam. The 91 Club app, at the center of this controversy, operates on a pyramid structure where earnings are primarily derived from recruiting new members rather than legitimate trading or gaming victories. This model is inherently flawed and unsustainable, leading inevitably to the loss of funds for the majority of participants.

The Infeasibility of Fund Withdrawal

Participants are lured into depositing money into the app with promises of high returns from trading or entertainment. Yet, the reality is starkly different. Attempts to withdraw deposited funds are met with obstacles, rendering the money essentially trapped within the app. This mechanism ensures a continuous flow of funds into the scheme, with little hope of retrieval for the users. Reports and user testimonials on the difficulty of fund withdrawal have surfaced, further validating the scam's detrimental impact on unsuspecting individuals.

Regulatory Response and Public Outcry

In light of these findings, regulatory bodies and the public are calling for stringent measures against such fraudulent schemes. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has already issued advisories urging registered entities to dissociate from unregistered finfluencers. Furthermore, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has mandated registration and disclosure requirements for finfluencers operating within the BFSI sector. These steps represent a concerted effort to safeguard the financial well-being of the public and restore integrity to online financial advisories.

The exposure of the 91 Club pyramid scam serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers lurking within the digital financial landscape. It highlights the necessity for vigilance and critical evaluation of investment opportunities, especially those promoted through social media platforms. As regulatory bodies enhance their oversight, the collective action of the public and institutions is pivotal in combating and preventing the proliferation of such deceptive practices.