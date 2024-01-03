en English
Business

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR Stock Dips Amidst Positive Earnings Outlook

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
On January 2, 2024, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS), a prominent player in the Consumer Cyclical sector, observed a dip in its stock price to $17.36, constituting a 2.20% decrease from the previous day’s trading. The stock experienced a tumultuous day on the market, wavering between $17.165 and $17.58, before finally settling at $17.76 by the close of trading.

Performance Overview

The stock of Vipshop Holdings has seen a considerable range of fluctuation over the past 52 weeks, with the price oscillating between $13.14 and $19.13. The company has demonstrated a robust five-year growth rate in its annual sales, boasting an increase of 5.60% and an average annual earnings per share of 50.73%. Vipshop Holdings commands a market float of $463.54 million, with a total of $508.11 million outstanding shares, and employs a workforce of 6815 individuals.

Financial Health

Delving into the company’s financials, Vipshop Holdings displays a gross margin of +20.96%, an operating margin of +5.31%, and a pretax margin of +7.83%. The company’s institutional ownership is pegged at 68.29%, with insider ownership standing at a mere 0.10%. During its recent quarterly report released on September 29, 2023, Vipshop Holdings disclosed earnings of $0.47 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate by $0.1.

Future Projections

Despite a negative return on equity of -19.55%, the company maintains a net margin of +6.11% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Analysts project earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with an anticipated long-term EPS growth rate of 1.62% over the next five years. The company’s diluted EPS for the trailing twelve months is 1.81, with prospects to touch 0.71 in the next quarter and 2.41 in a year. Vipshop Holdings’ stock has a 50-day Moving Average of $15.62 and a 200-day Moving Average of $15.79. With a market capitalization of 8.06 billion and annual sales of 14,956 million, the company recorded an annual income of 913,240 thousand. The sales for the previous quarter stood at 3,120 million, with an income of 165,610 thousand.

Business Finance Stock Markets
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

