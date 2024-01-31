Vintage Coffee & Beverages Reports Robust Growth in Q3 FY24 Financial Results

On January 29, 2024, Vintage Coffee & Beverages, a prominent player in the beverage industry, announced its financial results for the third quarter of FY24. The company reported a significant surge in its financial performance compared to the same period in the previous year. The report showed a 101.79% growth in total revenue, a 180.44% rise in net income year-over-year (YoY), and a strong growth in earnings per share (EPS) of 128.19% YoY.

Robust Quarter-On-Quarter Growth

The financial figures also showed a robust quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth. The company's revenue and profit grew by 25.07% and 50.12% respectively, compared to the second quarter of FY24. This is a clear indication of the company's strong financial health and efficient revenue generation strategies.

Rise in Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses

It is notable that Vintage Coffee & Beverages' selling, general, and administrative expenses also saw a substantial increase both quarterly (59.94%) and annually (66.23%). This could be attributed to increased operational activities and strategic investments made by the company to fuel its expansion and growth objectives.

Improvement in Operating Income

The company's operating income improved by 21.68% compared to the previous quarter and by 57.86% compared to Q3 FY23. This signifies an efficient management of the company's core business operations, leading to better profitability. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 was reported at ₹0.34, marking another remarkable achievement for the company.

Despite the strong financial performance, the company's stock delivered a negative return of -2.08% over the course of the last week. However, it showed a positive return of 142.73% over the last six months and a year-to-date (YTD) return of 7.31%. Currently, Vintage Coffee & Beverages holds a market capitalization of ₹538.28 crore. The company's Q3 FY24 profit was ₹3.59 crore, and the revenue for the same period was ₹37.63 crore.